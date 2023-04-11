[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue'
John Maytham interviews Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent about this and other trending world news (Skip to 02:28).
In the viral video, a young boy can be seen approaching the Nobel Peace Prize winner before asking, 'Can I hug you?', at the Tsuglagkhang Temple complex, where the Dalai Lama resides.
After the young boy received the go-ahead, he proceeded to kiss the Dalai Lama.
The Dalai Lama then instructed the boy to kiss him on the lips, which he did.
The next moment is what has sparked widespread criticism, with many social media users saying it was inappropriate and disturbing.
The Dalai Lama then 'playfully' asks the boy to suck his tongue.
Watch:
In a statement released on Monday, the office for the Dalai Lama said he 'wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused'.
He further goes on to say that it was 'innocent' and he 'regrets' his actions.
This is a guy who went too far.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
He's obviously seen the error of his ways; maybe we forgive and forget...maybe.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92006951_dharamsala-india-june-6-2017-his-holiness-the-14-dalai-lama-tenzin-gyatso-gives-teachings-in.html
