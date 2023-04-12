Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?





Ogilvy South Africa's Nomaswazi Phumo shares this week's advertising "heroes and zeros" on The Money Show.

- Chicken Licken's "Big John" radio spot is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show

- Does it also capture your attention and keep you listening to the end to find out what they're selling?

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Nomaswazi Phumo (Chief Strategic Planner at Ogilvy South Africa ) picks Chicken Licken's humorous new "Barber" radio spot as her hero.

"How do you make peace with a barber ruining your haircut?" is how the narrator kicks off the story.

It's only towards the end of the 1:30 minute ad that you find out which brand is at work here and what they are selling.

Bruce Whitfield found it confusing - "I got bored after about 30 seconds".

Phumo however, found she wanted to keep hearing more as the narrator drew her into the story.

I was as confused as you are when I started, but the writing for me was interesting because it kept me wanting to hear more and figure out which brand is this and exactly what are they selling me. Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

And I love how they've landed it at the end, just really choosing these really simple, everyday mundane things that can set you off course... then bringing in their offering which is all around the Big John. Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

If you've seen the bold visual campaign it will also tie together nicely with the radio spot, she adds.

Also it's on brand she says, speaking to who Chicken Licken have positioned themselves as.

It's probably the type of ad that will be perfect for when you're stuck in traffic and you have nowhere to go, and you're forced to really focus on it and you start getting into the flow of it. Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

Scroll up to listen to Phumo's advertising critiques (skip to 4:25 for Chicken Licken discussion)