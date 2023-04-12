Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?
Ogilvy South Africa's Nomaswazi Phumo shares this week's advertising "heroes and zeros" on The Money Show.
- Chicken Licken's "Big John" radio spot is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show
- Does it also capture your attention and keep you listening to the end to find out what they're selling?
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Nomaswazi Phumo (Chief Strategic Planner at Ogilvy South Africa ) picks Chicken Licken's humorous new "Barber" radio spot as her hero.
"How do you make peace with a barber ruining your haircut?" is how the narrator kicks off the story.
It's only towards the end of the 1:30 minute ad that you find out which brand is at work here and what they are selling.
Bruce Whitfield found it confusing - "I got bored after about 30 seconds".
Phumo however, found she wanted to keep hearing more as the narrator drew her into the story.
I was as confused as you are when I started, but the writing for me was interesting because it kept me wanting to hear more and figure out which brand is this and exactly what are they selling me.Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa
And I love how they've landed it at the end, just really choosing these really simple, everyday mundane things that can set you off course... then bringing in their offering which is all around the Big John.Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa
If you've seen the bold visual campaign it will also tie together nicely with the radio spot, she adds.
RELATED: WATCH Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Also it's on brand she says, speaking to who Chicken Licken have positioned themselves as.
It's probably the type of ad that will be perfect for when you're stuck in traffic and you have nowhere to go, and you're forced to really focus on it and you start getting into the flow of it.Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa
Scroll up to listen to Phumo's advertising critiques (skip to 4:25 for Chicken Licken discussion)
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ChickenLickenSA/photos/a.745297362158353/3007130009308399
More from Business
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?
Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.Read More
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?
Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick article.Read More
Post Office in liquidation: My proposal to save it still stands says ex-CEO
18 months ago, ex-Sapo CEO Mark Barnes (Purple Group Chair) submitted a 'self-solving' plan for the South African Post Office, but government simply ignored it.Read More
Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc
Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'.Read More
Tupperware is going out of business
The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding.Read More
A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation
The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement.Read More
Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter'
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned of a dark and cold winter if Eskom's grid remained constrained, saying that Eskom needed about 66,000 megawatts to bridge the gap between demand and supply.Read More
Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch
Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminality was involved.Read More
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?
Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tips on how to secure your child's financial future
Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success.Read More
Tupperware is going out of business
The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding.Read More
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?
Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.Read More
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way
This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car AwardsRead More
KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV
In a category dominated by petrol guzzlers, KIA's win is a welcome boon for EVs.Read More
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!
11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments.Read More
How positive parenting can help parents and children
Jane Dutton in conversation with Jonathan Hoffenberg from the Parent Centre on how positive parenting can enable development and violence prevention.Read More
Ramen or good o'l soup? Here's the winter food trends to watch
Zain Johnson is in conversation with Tessa Purdon regarding the latest winter food trends in South AfricaRead More
SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival
Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.Read More
More from Opinion
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'
Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.Read More
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)
Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.Read More
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.Read More
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA
'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show.Read More
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind
‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year.Read More
The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future
The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three authors of 'The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'.Read More
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account
If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?Read More