How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?

12 April 2023 9:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Turkey
Vladimir Putin
Sweden
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Finland
russia and ukraine
North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Professor John Stremlau

Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.

Bruce Whitfield interviews John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations at Wits University.

Finland has co-existed peacefully with powerful neighbour Russia for centuries.

But now the northern European country has joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) in a shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In its response, the Kremlin said Moscow would be forced to take "counter-measures."

The flags of Finland, Sweden and Russia on a map of Europe @ rokastenys/123rf.com
The flags of Finland, Sweden and Russia on a map of Europe @ rokastenys/123rf.com

Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine in February 2022.

Finland's inclusion in Nato almost doubles the length of member states' borders with Russia.

RELATED: Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato

Sweden had also applied for Nato membership, but its application has been complicated by relations with Turkey.

The country says Sweden is harbouring members of "terrorist groups" and wants their extradition as a step toward ratification.

The evolving geo-political situation is "pretty scary" says John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations at Wits University.

The irony here is a compelling one... that is Vladimir Putin talked about the trap of Nato as justifying his invasion of sovereign and independent Ukraine, **but what he's got in return is Finland joining Nato.**

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

You've got to understand that Nato operates only on consensus and Turkey in particular have been holding out on Sweden because it's given shelter to dissidents from Turkey, who wants them released to Turkey before agreeing to Sweden joining Nato.

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

The movements in Nato have made Vladimir Putin's life more difficult Professor Stremlau concurs, with the Russian leader talking about moving tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus, which shares borders with Russia and Ukraine.

It's ironic, again, and tragically so... that he signed a non-aggression pact with independent Ukraine or maybe his predecessor did... but it was part of the deal when Ukraine became sovereign and independent, that it would return all of its nuclear weapons that were actually Soviet, and developed and stored in facilities in Ukraine, back to Russia.

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

This is a 19th century colonial war... It's just maddening, given the fact that we should be worrying about climate change and about the economy and you're shredding hundreds of thousands of lives and the Ukrainians are suffering grievously...

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

Listen to the complete conversation in the audio at the top




