Banks still benefiting from rate hikes but bracing for future losses - analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter' Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned of a dark and cold winter if Eskom's grid remained constrained, saying that Esko... 12 April 2023 7:51 AM
'We can’t keep losing lives': Call for probe into mass vehicle pile-ups The Road Freight Association wants authorities to investigate the underlying cause, not the symptoms. 12 April 2023 7:47 AM
Charges against duo accused of aiding Thabo Bester escape could change, says NPA Thirty-nine-year-old Senohe Matsoara and 65-year-old Cornelius Sekeleni appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday... 12 April 2023 6:32 AM
View all Local
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
SACP renews calls for fresh inquest 30 years after Chris Hani's assassination Party leader Solly Mapaila said they had already collected 20,000 signatures in support of their call. 10 April 2023 12:03 PM
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
View all Politics
Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminal... 11 April 2023 10:19 PM
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people? Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over lo... 11 April 2023 8:57 PM
Banks still benefiting from rate hikes but bracing for future losses - analyst While households are feeling the pain of interest rate hikes, banks are not yet affected by an increase in bad debt says financial... 11 April 2023 8:41 PM
View all Business
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV In a category dominated by petrol guzzlers, KIA's win is a welcome boon for EVs. 11 April 2023 8:54 AM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
'It's through failure that I've achieved success' - Ryan Sandes, trail runner ‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons. 12 April 2023 8:17 AM
'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup' Cape Town will host the first ever Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July to the 6th of August. 11 April 2023 8:10 PM
'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members wer... 11 April 2023 7:59 PM
View all Sport
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers The cat jumped onto the imam and climbed onto his shoulder as he was leading nightly Ramadan prayers near Algiers. 8 April 2023 4:54 PM
[WATCH] Doggy best friends go viral with long-distance FaceTime catchup Squeaks and howls of joy and disbelief - the footage of separated best friends Rollo and Sadie connecting via video call has racke... 8 April 2023 11:32 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Banks still benefiting from rate hikes but bracing for future losses - analyst

11 April 2023 8:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Interest rates
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Stuart Theobald
Intellidex
banks
Rate Hikes

While households are feeling the pain of interest rate hikes, banks are not yet affected by an increase in bad debt says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex Chair).

Bruce Whitfield interviews financial analyst Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex.

- Banks, overall, are being left better off by the fact that we're in an upward interest rate cycle says a financial analyst

- They are also more resilient after the financial fallout of the COVID pandemic "weeded out" the weaker borrowers

R5 coins © paperstreetdesign/123rf.com
R5 coins © paperstreetdesign/123rf.com

South African households are trying to absorb yet another interest rate increase, this time of 50 basis points.

While banks benefit from more earnings they receive on interest, they also face the risk of more clients defaulting on their debt.

RELATED: Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years

Right now it's the benefit effect that is still dominating says financial analyst Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex.

Higher interest rates can increase debt distress and lead to higher default rates... We're just seeing banks reporting very strong earnings for the last year despite the state of the economy, and those strong earnings are really the result of the fact that the net interest income effect is dominating the cost of bad debt.

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

But it is absolutely a fact that households are feeling the pressure and you can see that in the impairments that banks have started to record, so they're bracing themselves for future losses.

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

All of the banks except FirstRand increased the amount they've been putting aside to cover bad losses but only by a small margin, so the other three big banks added a few basis points to the charges they take to cover bad debt.

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

Theobald says bad debt doesn't yet look as significant a credit issue for banks as it was during the pandemic.

The financial fallout of COVID had the effect of removing weaker borrowers from the books, he notes.

As a result the banks have actually emerged from COVID with relatively lower risk books overall, so the quality of borrower and the loan to value ratios and so on look stronger now... which means that banks should be more resilient to households having a tougher time than they were then.

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

Of course it's all relative, so as conditions remain tough and deteriorating, eventually that resilience wears thin and banks really do start to feel the pain... It is definitely getting worse... and there might well be another 25 basis point hike...

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

Scroll up to listen to the interview

RELATED: IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'




11 April 2023 8:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Interest rates
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Stuart Theobald
Intellidex
banks
Rate Hikes

More from Business

FILE: Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, during his visits to Kriel and Duvha power stations on 20 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter'

12 April 2023 7:51 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned of a dark and cold winter if Eskom's grid remained constrained, saying that Eskom needed about 66,000 megawatts to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At least three of the seven pylons that collapsed near Pretoria show signs of vandalism says City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Image: Pro Med Emergency Medical Services on Facebook

Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch

11 April 2023 10:19 PM

Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminality was involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at the release of the IMF's April 2023 World Economic Outlook @IMFNews

IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'

11 April 2023 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global economic outlook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal

6 April 2023 10:12 PM

The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms

6 April 2023 9:11 PM

A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

6 April 2023 8:17 PM

Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour

6 April 2023 7:21 PM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.transnet.net

Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock

5 April 2023 9:49 PM

The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FILE: Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, during his visits to Kriel and Duvha power stations on 20 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter'

12 April 2023 7:51 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned of a dark and cold winter if Eskom's grid remained constrained, saying that Eskom needed about 66,000 megawatts to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ER24/Twitter

'We can’t keep losing lives': Call for probe into mass vehicle pile-ups

12 April 2023 7:47 AM

The Road Freight Association wants authorities to investigate the underlying cause, not the symptoms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara (left) and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father Cornelius Sekeleni in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 April 2023. Both are being charged with murder after Thabo Bester escaped Mangaung prison. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

Charges against duo accused of aiding Thabo Bester escape could change, says NPA

12 April 2023 6:32 AM

Thirty-nine-year-old Senohe Matsoara and 65-year-old Cornelius Sekeleni appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of murder, defeating the administration of justice, arson, fraud and aiding an escape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At least three of the seven pylons that collapsed near Pretoria show signs of vandalism says City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Image: Pro Med Emergency Medical Services on Facebook

Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch

11 April 2023 10:19 PM

Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminality was involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at the release of the IMF's April 2023 World Economic Outlook @IMFNews

IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'

11 April 2023 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global economic outlook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resolving car sale contract. © Pichsakul Promrungsee/123rf.com

Are you overpaying on your car insurance?

11 April 2023 6:00 PM

According to a recent survey by Forbes Advisor, almost 60% of motorists believe they are paying way too much on their vehicle insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Nqweba Dam in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Brace yourselves: 'The next El Niño is going to be one for the record books'

11 April 2023 5:07 PM

A recent News24 column explains that there is a possibility that Cape provinces could once again face severe droughts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bernardbodo/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What to know about adopting a pet vs buying from a breeder

11 April 2023 3:58 PM

If you've ever considered getting a fury best friend, now's your chance!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rescuers rush to Chapman’s Peak Drive after vehicle plummets 180m

[PICTURES] Rescuers rush to Chapman’s Peak Drive after vehicle plummets 180m

11 April 2023 1:55 PM

A prime example of 'team work makes the dream work'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: www.pexels.com

'There was a lot of drunk driving': More than 80 motorists arrested over Easter

11 April 2023 1:00 PM

According to the City of Cape Town, there was a fair amount of reckless, negligent and drunk driving during the long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter'

Business Local

'We can’t keep losing lives': Call for probe into mass vehicle pile-ups

Local

Charges against duo accused of aiding Thabo Bester escape could change, says NPA

Local

EWN Highlights

Chikunga: Blame for deadly N3 pile-up shouldn't be shifted to truck drivers

12 April 2023 11:55 AM

ActionSA seeks allies for no-confidence motion against CoJ's Amad, Makhubele

12 April 2023 11:31 AM

Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zim exemption permit in court

12 April 2023 11:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA