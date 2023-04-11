Are you overpaying on your car insurance?
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to co-founder of Naked Insurance, Ernest North.
A new Forbes Advisor survey has revealed that 58% of motorists believe they are overpaying for insurance on their cars.
It also found that 29% of drivers recently switched companies.
The most obvious reason why they made the change was to save money.
62% of women were more likely to change companies because of the price compared to 52% of men.
Meanwhile, 24% of men, compared to 15% of women, chose to switch companies for different coverage.
The survey was conducted with 2 000 drivers whose vehicles are insured.
Unfortunately, I do think many South Africans are overpaying. Historically, it used to be a very difficult process to go about getting quotes for insurance and actually switching insurance. The reluctance to go through the admin process means that many consumers don't give themselves the best possible chance of having the lowest possible premium.Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked Insurance
Make sure you are comparing apples with apples. In most cases, there are sometimes slight and important differences between insurance companies in terms of what you are covered for.Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked Insurance
As a consumer, you should look at whether you are paying for things that you are not using and whether you've got a product that is best suited for your lifestyle. That is an important part of the question of whether you are overpaying.Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked Insurance
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Are you overpaying on your car insurance?
