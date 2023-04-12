'It's through failure that I've achieved success' - Ryan Sandes, trail runner
Pippa Hudson interviews trail runner Ryan Sandes, in episode three of a special podcast series, Running's Lessons for Life.
Ryan Sandes is the first athlete ever to win all four races in the monstrous Four Desert Series
He's also the first person ever to win an ultra trail race on all seven continents
Sandes is the creator of the 13 Peaks Challenge in Cape Town
Ryan Sandes is arguably South Africa’s most famous and most successful trail runner.
He's carved his name into the history books with a number of firsts and records.
He was the first athlete ever to win all four races in the monstrous Four Desert Series, a feat he achieved in 2010. In 2011 he set the fastest time in history for the legendary Leadville 100 miler, despite the fact that it was his first-ever 100-mile event. Two years later he became the first person ever to win an ultra trail race on all seven continents.
He is an ambassador for the Laureus Foundation, the creator of the 13 Peaks Challenge in Cape Town, and the author of a best-selling biography called Trail Blazer.
Last year I was injured & could not run for over 3 months. It sucked but it also made me realize that I often take being able to move and run for granted. Please join me this year on the 7th of May and run @WFLWorldRun ..lets run for those who can’t 🙏🏽https://t.co/dzKrFDrevM pic.twitter.com/wbBf4K3gYs' Ryan Sandes (@ryansandes) February 17, 2023
Despite his legendary status as the ultimate trail runner, there is still (surprisingly) a race he hasn’t yet won.
The Ultra Trail Mont Blanc is regarded as the most competitive trail in the world, and it's the one Sandes is still desperate to tick off his list.
More than 2500 people start the race, but not everyone crosses the finish line.
Sandes has attempted it four times, but he's yet to complete the 171km race.
Speaking to Pippa Hudson, Sandes unpacks some of the highs and lows of his long illustrious career.
I've been lucky to have a long trail running career... this is my sixteenth year. Most guys' careers span between three, five, or six years.Ryan Sandes, Champion trail runner
What's really shaped me and defined me is not necessarily my major successes, like the big victories or the races I've done well at. It's been those difficult moments and the times I've failed.Ryan Sandes, Champion trail runner
Yeeeaaw I am stoked to announce my @playbox_sa “Mastering your own trail” is now live 🤟🏽⛰ ⚡️…' Ryan Sandes (@ryansandes) August 31, 2022
You can get started and download my episodes here👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽https://t.co/GtmMBFftF3 pic.twitter.com/J5hAwdtHyP
It's actually through failure that I've achieved success.Ryan Sandes, Champion trail runner
Ultra Trail Mont Blanc has really gained a lot of traction and everyone wants to go there and test themselves. When you race against the best in the world, it really brings out the best in you.Ryan Sandes, Champion trail runner
For more, listen to the audio of episode three of Running's Lessons For Life featuring Ryan Sandes.
