'We can’t keep losing lives': Call for probe into mass vehicle pile-ups
John Perlman spoke to the Road Freight Association’s Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Kelly.
The Road Freight Association wants those investigating the cause of mass vehicle pile-ups to identify the root of the problem.
Their call follows Monday's fatal crash on the N3 near Hilton and Cedara in Pietermaritzburg where five people died and several others were injured.
The cause of the incident is still being investigated, but it's believed that five trucks, eight minibus taxis and at least 20 light motor vehicles crashed into each other, blocking both the south and northbound lanes.
We believe that 80% of these crashes that happen could have been prevented. We want the authorities to do a proper investigation so that we know what was the underlying cause, not the symptoms. We cannot keep losing lives.Gavin Kelly, Road Freight Association CEO
I think there are areas where there is very little application of any sort of policing in any sort of investigation. Where there is some sort of investigation, the lessons learnt just aren't filtering down and that's really the problem.Gavin Kelly, Road Freight Association CEO
