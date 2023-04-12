Charges against duo accused of aiding Thabo Bester escape could change, says NPA
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has cautioned that its latest charge sheet against two men accused of aiding rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, in his prison escape was subject to change.
Thirty-nine-year-old Senohe Matsoara and 65-year-old Cornelius Sekeleni appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of murder, defeating the administration of justice, arson, fraud and aiding an escape.
Sekeleni is the father to disgraced celebrity doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, while Matsoara is a former G4S employee who is accused of facilitating Bester’s escape from the Mangaung maximum security prison in May last year.
Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist, was arrested with Magudumana and another suspect in Arusha, Tanzania at the weekend while on the run.
The charge of murder against Matsoara and Sekeleni is linked to the charred body found in Bester’s prison cell that was believed to be him.
Matsoara is also charged with arson for setting the prison cell alight in order to aid the convicted rapist and murderer to escape.
However, the NPA’s Phaladi Shuping said that these charges were provisional.
"We must be aware that there is an investigative process under way. Maybe there could be a lot of people that could be charged or being part of the incident or some of the charges may be withdrawn or some charges added."
Shuping said that the State would determine whether it would be opposing bail based on the information that it would gather over the next week.
This article first appeared on EWN : Charges against duo accused of aiding Thabo Bester escape could change, says NPA
