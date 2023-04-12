A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation





Africa Melane interviews Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary at Communications Worker Union (CWU).

Last week, the SABC reported that the Kaap Vaal Trust had made attempts to place the Post Office under liquidation, following a successful court application

The uncertainty has naturally left many workers anxious and in a state of panic

The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has been placed under provisional liquidation on 9 February, reportedly owing R4.4 billion to creditors.

Tshabalala weighs in:

This is an issue that has been going on for over a year

Creditors have found a way for Post Office to pay them

The concern is how long the provisional liquidation will last, and when the Post Office will be financially stable and independent

In February, the Post Office received a R4.4 billion bailout from National Treasury

Tshabalala wants to have a conversation with SAPO to know how the debt will be settled and how the bailout will assist to ensure that it becomes financially stable

The network is shrinking – 6000 jobs are still on the line

The matter will return to court on 1 June when the liquidation might be made final.

It is a very depressing time for our members and general workers in the South African Post Office. Aubrey Tshabalala, General Secretary – Communications Worker Union

