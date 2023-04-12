Tupperware is going out of business

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, say further attacks and deaths can be prevented if government takes action... 12 April 2023 5:48 PM
Western Cape spike in medical and trauma incidents over Easter weekend In many cases, these life-threatening conditions are due to violence, leading to other patients having to wait longer. 12 April 2023 4:34 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Local
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
The Midday Report Express: G4S appears before Parliament over Bester escape All the news you need to know. 12 April 2023 1:38 PM
Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019) John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe. 12 April 2023 11:32 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'. 12 April 2023 11:23 AM
Tupperware is going out of business The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding. 12 April 2023 10:33 AM
A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement. 12 April 2023 9:00 AM
View all Business
Tips on how to secure your child's financial future Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success. 12 April 2023 3:14 PM
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people? Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over lo... 11 April 2023 8:57 PM
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race It's hilarious how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (36) doesn't seem to hold back when competing against other parents. 12 April 2023 9:56 AM
'It's through failure that I've achieved success' - Ryan Sandes, trail runner ‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons. 12 April 2023 8:17 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers The cat jumped onto the imam and climbed onto his shoulder as he was leading nightly Ramadan prayers near Algiers. 8 April 2023 4:54 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

Tupperware is going out of business

12 April 2023 10:33 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Tupperware

The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding.

Resident online trendspotter Barbara Friedman chats to Clarence Ford about today's trending topics. On the list is the end of an era.

Listen for details below.

Tupperware's share price plummeted by almost 50% since 3 April and the company might soon delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

The 77-year-old business struggles to be dynamic

The brand finds it difficult to attract younger customers who are environmentally conscious

Funding isn't readily available for a declining business

'Tupperware' was created in the 1940s by Earl Tupper (yes, now the name makes sense) and rose to fame during the 1960s and 1970s with its famous 'Tupperware parties'.

On this decline in sales and growth, Tupperware's CEO comments, saying...

Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations and today marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position. The company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impacts of recent events, and we are taking immediate action to seek additional financing and address our financial position.

Miguel Fernandez, CEO - Tupperware

It's the OG of food containers, the thing we used to describe other containers and it may be going out of business. There's status attached to still owning the OG, Tupperware.

Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire

People's online reactions reveal that in many homes, Tupperware (and their missing lids) have been a bonding agent between moms and their kids for years.

Watch how universally relatable 'Tupperware' love is to most of us (or rather, our moms)...

@lil.cully They love their tupperware more than they love you😭 #lilcully #comedy #pov #moms #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - Cullan Andrews🌻
@meggyrobo I love my moms good tupperware, anyone else 😂😅 #fyp #tupperware #moms #momtok #truth #funny #foryou #fyp #haha ♬ original sound - Mro
@beef_steew We’ve all done this! #foryoupage #fyp #foryou #fromme #mom #youshouldknow #dontmesswithmom ♬ Oops - Lawrence Welk & His Champagne Music
@kirplizationinsta Trust has been broken #tupperware #punjabitiktok #browngirl #browntiktok #desimom #desimoms #brownmom #brownmomsbelike #indiantiktok ♬ original sound - Your dad
@nurigallow Waars my Tupperware bakkies 🤣🇿🇦🙏 #tupperware #bakkies #momsoftiktok #tiktokcomedyclub #tiktokmoms #capetowncreator #capetownmom #mzansicomedy #capetowncomedy #momedy ♬ original sound - Mooiste_vrou
@roqensos_matney Cred: @ZayaanFour …Moms and their Tupperware🥲 #fyp #foryoupage #brown #relatable #mom #jokes #greenscreen #viral #tiktoksa #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - Blameitonkway

If this does happen because the company can't secure funding, it'll be 'the end of an era'.

Now, who's going to tell their mom this news?




12 April 2023 10:33 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Tupperware

More from Lifestyle

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Tips on how to secure your child's financial future

12 April 2023 3:14 PM

Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way

11 April 2023 11:10 AM

This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV

11 April 2023 8:54 AM

In a category dominated by petrol guzzlers, KIA's win is a welcome boon for EVs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!

11 April 2023 8:48 AM

11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: seventyfour74/123rf

How positive parenting can help parents and children

10 April 2023 9:57 AM

Jane Dutton in conversation with Jonathan Hoffenberg from the Parent Centre on how positive parenting can enable development and violence prevention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Wikimedia Commons Cala cala_maffia

Ramen or good o'l soup? Here's the winter food trends to watch

10 April 2023 7:53 AM

Zain Johnson is in conversation with Tessa Purdon regarding the latest winter food trends in South Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ toa55/123rf.com

SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival

8 April 2023 6:38 PM

Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of reckless overtaking footage in municipal vehicle, Oudtshoorn, shared by Arrive Alive @_ArriveAlive

Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking

8 April 2023 5:41 PM

The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A cat jumps onto an imam conducting Ramadan prayers in Algeria. Picture: Screengrab from video on YouTube

[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers

8 April 2023 4:54 PM

The cat jumped onto the imam and climbed onto his shoulder as he was leading nightly Ramadan prayers near Algiers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc

12 April 2023 11:23 AM

Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African Post Office. Picture: Supplied

A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation

12 April 2023 9:00 AM

The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, during his visits to Kriel and Duvha power stations on 20 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter'

12 April 2023 7:51 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned of a dark and cold winter if Eskom's grid remained constrained, saying that Eskom needed about 66,000 megawatts to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At least three of the seven pylons that collapsed near Pretoria show signs of vandalism says City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Image: Pro Med Emergency Medical Services on Facebook

Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch

11 April 2023 10:19 PM

Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminality was involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R5 coins © paperstreetdesign/123rf.com

Banks still benefiting from rate hikes but bracing for future losses - analyst

11 April 2023 8:41 PM

While households are feeling the pain of interest rate hikes, banks are not yet affected by an increase in bad debt says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex Chair).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas at the release of the IMF's April 2023 World Economic Outlook @IMFNews

IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'

11 April 2023 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global economic outlook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal

6 April 2023 10:12 PM

The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms

6 April 2023 9:11 PM

A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

6 April 2023 8:17 PM

Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc

Business

Tupperware is going out of business

Lifestyle Business

G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape

Local

EWN Highlights

Netball SA launches 5th season of TNL ahead of World Cup

12 April 2023 9:26 PM

No-confidence motions should be a last resort, suggests GP Cogta MEC

12 April 2023 9:15 PM

Intercape sues Cele for alleged inaction over bus attacks

12 April 2023 8:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA