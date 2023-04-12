[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has gone viral after running WAY too fast in a parent's race.
The race was a blast and the crowd cheered as she overpowered her "competition".
Fraser-Pryce is widely considered to be one of the world's greatest-ever female sprinters.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 🇯🇲 showed up and floored everyone in the parent's race at her boy's school.😂😂' oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) March 31, 2023
She is surely having fun! pic.twitter.com/F3HSg5g4c7
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race
Source : @Diamond_League/Twitter
More from Sport
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts
Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight.Read More
'It's through failure that I've achieved success' - Ryan Sandes, trail runner
‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons.Read More
'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup'
Cape Town will host the first ever Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July to the 6th of August.Read More
'We never felt safe in Benghazi' - Marumo Gallants staff held captive in Libya
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members were held back in country pending money allegedly owed to the hotel owner by club chairman Abram Sello.Read More
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years
Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he believes they're now back on track.Read More
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'
Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
How Ernst van Dyk's success turned wheelchair racing into a mainstream sport
Ernst van Dyk is a South African wheelchair racing legend who's represented the country at 8 Paralympic games, bringing home 8 medals in the process.Read More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More