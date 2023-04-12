[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race





Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has gone viral after running WAY too fast in a parent's race.

The race was a blast and the crowd cheered as she overpowered her "competition".

Fraser-Pryce is widely considered to be one of the world's greatest-ever female sprinters.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 🇯🇲 showed up and floored everyone in the parent's race at her boy's school.😂😂



She is surely having fun! pic.twitter.com/F3HSg5g4c7 ' oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) March 31, 2023

