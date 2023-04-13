Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'G4S is lying. Mangaung Correctional Centre is a chaotic, lawless hellhole' Ruth Hopkins, an investigative journalist, disputes G4S's claims of not having a hand in Thabo Bester's escape. 13 April 2023 9:32 AM
Fugitive Thabo Bester back behind bars after return to SA - Lamola Justice Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that following his arrival in South Africa early on Thursday morning, that Bester had bee... 13 April 2023 8:57 AM
Ocean View mass shooting claims 6 lives (CCTV cameras off due to loadshedding) On Wednesday, a mass shooting in Ocean View in Cape Town claimed the lives of six people. 13 April 2023 8:26 AM
View all Local
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato? Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to b... 12 April 2023 9:20 PM
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'? Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick articl... 12 April 2023 8:59 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Politics
Stage 6 power cuts to continue until further notice, says Eskom The national power system has been under severe pressure lately, with Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warning South Afr... 13 April 2023 6:42 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
Post Office in liquidation: My proposal to save it still stands says ex-CEO 18 months ago, ex-Sapo CEO Mark Barnes (Purple Group Chair) submitted a 'self-solving' plan for the South African Post Office, but... 12 April 2023 7:33 PM
View all Business
South Africa’s most in-demand jobs – this is how much they pay From admin and sales to business management and IT, these are the most in-demand jobs in South Africa so far this year. 13 April 2023 10:28 AM
SA woman sues photographer 4 years after bridal shoot - because she got divorced A now-divorced lady called a lawyer to assist in getting her money back from the photographer four years after the bridal shoot. 13 April 2023 9:25 AM
Get your kids into a school: WCED admission applications close Friday, 14 April The online admission process will close on 14 April at 11.59 pm. Here's what you'll need to apply. 13 April 2023 8:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans marathon road closures The races have been split over two days this year, with the 56km ultra taking place on Saturday, 15 April and the half marathon on... 13 April 2023 9:36 AM
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qu... 12 April 2023 7:44 PM
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame

13 April 2023 6:08 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Mandy Wiener
Gutpas

If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now.

It was a turbulent weekend for Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and the entire South African criminal justice system.

On Friday, Lamola broke the news to the nation that the Gupta brothers, architects of grand state capture and bogeymen of corruption, would not be extradited from the UAE to stand trial. There were already reports rumbling that they had been spotted in Switzerland, so something was up.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested on money laundering and fraud charges in June last year. After filing all the paperwork and laboriously engaging with UAE authorities, prosecuting officials were confident of getting them back to stand trial. So much hinged on that happening.

But then it emerged that the Dubai Court of Appeal ruled that they could not be extradited over a technicality.

For some unfathomable reason, no one in the UAE bothered to tell us this had happened.

A screengrab of Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News.
A screengrab of Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News.

It is easy to blame the National Prosecuting Authority and NDPP Shamila Batohi for dropping the ball and bungling the extradition application. They are the obvious targets of our frustration and fury. We want the Guptas to be held accountable for the enormous damage wrought on our economy and infrastructure. We must blame someone.

But it is important to remember that while extradition is ostensibly a legal process, it is also political in nature. The UAE made a loud noise about supporting SA to arrest the Guptas because, like South Africa, that country was also facing the risk of being greylisted by FATF.

But the UAE could have found a myriad of technical reasons to not extradite the Guptas. We also can’t rule out the possibility that the men who played the main protagonists in the Zondo Inquiry, didn’t follow their established pattern of paying off influential decision-makers to buy their freedom to Vanuatu.

“The reasons provided for denying our request are of a technical nature and fly in the face of the assurances given by Emirati authorities that our requests meet their requirements,” Minister Lamola told us on Friday.

“South Africa ticked all the boxes and did everything that was required to ensure that our extradition had the best possible opportunities for successful application. There was nothing more that South African authorities could have done,” NDPP Batohi stressed.

They were also visibly peeved that UAE counterparts had not done what they needed to do to get the extradition over the line.

But Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice, issued a statement in response to Lamola’s briefing insisting that “At every step, UAE judicial authorities briefed their South African counterparts on proceedings”.

Lamola and Batohi should by no means be exonerated of responsibility. They are ultimately accountable here. The buck stops with them.

But while we are looking for people to blame, we should also ask, where were our International Relations officials? Were they lobbying their UAE counterparts? Where was our ambassador Saa’d Cachalia and how did we not know for six weeks that a decision had been made? Where was our intelligence?

One of the features of our cumbersome government structure is that official institutions don’t work in isolation. So often we hear politicians banging on about inter-departmental cooperation. Task teams and working groups and all that nonsense. It also makes it more difficult to hold any one department or Minister responsible for a stuff up. It also means that multiple organs of the state are usually responsible for one bungle.

The Thabo Bester case is a prime example of this. The obvious people to blame in this instance are prison authorities and G4S, the private company that ran the Mangaung facility that Bester escaped from.

But after Ground Up broke the sensational story of his prison break, Bester and his alleged accomplice Dr Nandi Magudamana were able to flee the country, slipping through our porous borders. When they were caught in Tanzania, they had multiple passports in their possession. Police were painfully slow to respond to initial tip-offs about Bester from Ground Up. Journalists were told to report their information to the hotline!

All this requires the criminal cooperation of officials at various levels. It demonstrates a breakdown of the system at every turn. From Home Affairs to Police to prison authorities.

It is ludicrous that this entire saga has played out in the way that it has. But like the Guptas' extradition, it demonstrates the failure of not just one facet of government, but multiple departments all in unison.

Incompetence, inefficiency, and abuse of the system have become the characteristic features of our dysfunctional state. This means that we also need to manage our expectations.

But it should not mean that we must accept that things can continue in this way. We must ensure that we hold all players responsible and accountable. Yes, we should blame them and be outraged and furious about embarrassing fumbles. But we should also hold all players responsible. The entire system needs to be fixed for it to function optimally.




13 April 2023 6:08 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Mandy Wiener
Gutpas

More from Opinion

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?

12 April 2023 7:51 PM

Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

6 April 2023 8:17 PM

Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'

5 April 2023 9:03 AM

Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Samsung Man’s Path to Success by Sung Yoon - Image from Kwela Books discussion invitation

How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)

4 April 2023 7:04 PM

Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ puvasit/123rf.com

Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?

30 March 2023 7:55 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Ford Next-Gen Ranger ad campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA

29 March 2023 7:58 PM

'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thabo Bester as illustrated by Lisa Nelson. Picture: GroundUp

Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind

29 March 2023 10:19 AM

‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The benefits and risks of modern technologies @ vectormarco/123rf.com

The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future

28 March 2023 7:48 PM

The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three authors of 'The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Unsplash

Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account

23 March 2023 7:58 PM

If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 6 power cuts to continue until further notice, says Eskom

Business Local

Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame

Opinion

Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana back in SA after Tanzania capture

Local

EWN Highlights

Ekurhuleni's Ngodwana refutes claims of internal disputes in mayoral committee

13 April 2023 1:58 PM

Tshwane buses return to full service following fuel shortage

13 April 2023 1:29 PM

Intercape: 'Parts of SA have been turned into a mafia state'

13 April 2023 1:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA