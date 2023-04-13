Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame





It was a turbulent weekend for Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and the entire South African criminal justice system.

On Friday, Lamola broke the news to the nation that the Gupta brothers, architects of grand state capture and bogeymen of corruption, would not be extradited from the UAE to stand trial. There were already reports rumbling that they had been spotted in Switzerland, so something was up.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested on money laundering and fraud charges in June last year. After filing all the paperwork and laboriously engaging with UAE authorities, prosecuting officials were confident of getting them back to stand trial. So much hinged on that happening.

But then it emerged that the Dubai Court of Appeal ruled that they could not be extradited over a technicality.

For some unfathomable reason, no one in the UAE bothered to tell us this had happened.

A screengrab of Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News.

It is easy to blame the National Prosecuting Authority and NDPP Shamila Batohi for dropping the ball and bungling the extradition application. They are the obvious targets of our frustration and fury. We want the Guptas to be held accountable for the enormous damage wrought on our economy and infrastructure. We must blame someone.

But it is important to remember that while extradition is ostensibly a legal process, it is also political in nature. The UAE made a loud noise about supporting SA to arrest the Guptas because, like South Africa, that country was also facing the risk of being greylisted by FATF.

But the UAE could have found a myriad of technical reasons to not extradite the Guptas. We also can’t rule out the possibility that the men who played the main protagonists in the Zondo Inquiry, didn’t follow their established pattern of paying off influential decision-makers to buy their freedom to Vanuatu.

“The reasons provided for denying our request are of a technical nature and fly in the face of the assurances given by Emirati authorities that our requests meet their requirements,” Minister Lamola told us on Friday.

“South Africa ticked all the boxes and did everything that was required to ensure that our extradition had the best possible opportunities for successful application. There was nothing more that South African authorities could have done,” NDPP Batohi stressed.

They were also visibly peeved that UAE counterparts had not done what they needed to do to get the extradition over the line.

But Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice, issued a statement in response to Lamola’s briefing insisting that “At every step, UAE judicial authorities briefed their South African counterparts on proceedings”.

Lamola and Batohi should by no means be exonerated of responsibility. They are ultimately accountable here. The buck stops with them.

But while we are looking for people to blame, we should also ask, where were our International Relations officials? Were they lobbying their UAE counterparts? Where was our ambassador Saa’d Cachalia and how did we not know for six weeks that a decision had been made? Where was our intelligence?

One of the features of our cumbersome government structure is that official institutions don’t work in isolation. So often we hear politicians banging on about inter-departmental cooperation. Task teams and working groups and all that nonsense. It also makes it more difficult to hold any one department or Minister responsible for a stuff up. It also means that multiple organs of the state are usually responsible for one bungle.

The Thabo Bester case is a prime example of this. The obvious people to blame in this instance are prison authorities and G4S, the private company that ran the Mangaung facility that Bester escaped from.

But after Ground Up broke the sensational story of his prison break, Bester and his alleged accomplice Dr Nandi Magudamana were able to flee the country, slipping through our porous borders. When they were caught in Tanzania, they had multiple passports in their possession. Police were painfully slow to respond to initial tip-offs about Bester from Ground Up. Journalists were told to report their information to the hotline!

All this requires the criminal cooperation of officials at various levels. It demonstrates a breakdown of the system at every turn. From Home Affairs to Police to prison authorities.

It is ludicrous that this entire saga has played out in the way that it has. But like the Guptas' extradition, it demonstrates the failure of not just one facet of government, but multiple departments all in unison.

Incompetence, inefficiency, and abuse of the system have become the characteristic features of our dysfunctional state. This means that we also need to manage our expectations.

But it should not mean that we must accept that things can continue in this way. We must ensure that we hold all players responsible and accountable. Yes, we should blame them and be outraged and furious about embarrassing fumbles. But we should also hold all players responsible. The entire system needs to be fixed for it to function optimally.