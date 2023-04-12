Gift of Givers hostage negotiator in Mali to negotiate release of Swellendam man
John Maytham interviews Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers.
- Gerco van Deventer was abducted in 2017
- There are reports that he's still alive in Mali
- Gift of the Givers is hoping to capitalise on the month of Ramadan, as it's known to make the captors more sensitive
The family of a Swellendam man Gerco van Deventer, who was kidnapped in Libya, is desperate for his safe release.
Van Deventer has now been held hostage for six years.
Sooliman says that they have been getting video updates, one being of Van Deventer pleading for help.
He says Van Deventer looks well.
When you start making videos and when you start sending strong messages, it means that they want to end the issue.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers
Sooliman says that their negotiators have landed in Mali.
Van Deventer was bought, not captured, and therefore that money needs to be recovered, says Sooliman.
Also, the captors mention additional costs that need to be covered for food, water, clothing and transport.
Being the month of Ramadan, they generally tend to be a little more sensitive and we're hoping to capitalise on that.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets
The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, say further attacks and deaths can be prevented if government takes action.Read More
Western Cape spike in medical and trauma incidents over Easter weekend
In many cases, these life-threatening conditions are due to violence, leading to other patients having to wait longer.Read More
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'
'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets.Read More
[LISTEN] Cape Town Brodie Road Muslim Cemetery re-opens after 127 years
The burial site is big enough to house roughly 500 bodies, however, this figure is expected to increase.Read More
Should the lifespan of coal-fired power stations be extended?
A decision must soon be made; do we shut down our old, inefficient coal-fired power stations or do we try to refurbish them?Read More
Charges against Hillary Gardee murder accused provisionally withdrawn
This means the men accused of killing former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee's daughter are free for now.Read More
Why is South Africa not renewing 178 000 Zimbabwean work permits?
Three civil society organisations have launched separate legal challenges against the termination of the special permit.Read More
G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape
The company, which has sought to exonerate itself from any wrongdoing, also apologised to Parliament for not appearing last week.Read More
Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019)
John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe.Read More