Gift of Givers hostage negotiator in Mali to negotiate release of Swellendam man

Gerco van Deventer was abducted in 2017

There are reports that he's still alive in Mali

Gift of the Givers is hoping to capitalise on the month of Ramadan, as it's known to make the captors more sensitive

The family of a Swellendam man Gerco van Deventer, who was kidnapped in Libya, is desperate for his safe release.

Van Deventer has now been held hostage for six years.

South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has been held hostage for more than six years after being kidnapped in Libya in 2017. Picture: Facebook

Sooliman says that they have been getting video updates, one being of Van Deventer pleading for help.

He says Van Deventer looks well.

When you start making videos and when you start sending strong messages, it means that they want to end the issue. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

Sooliman says that their negotiators have landed in Mali.

Van Deventer was bought, not captured, and therefore that money needs to be recovered, says Sooliman.

Also, the captors mention additional costs that need to be covered for food, water, clothing and transport.

Being the month of Ramadan, they generally tend to be a little more sensitive and we're hoping to capitalise on that. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

