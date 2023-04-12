Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.

Yesterday, Twitter CEO (and the second-richest man in the world) Elon Musk tweeted out a cryptic message, simply posting 'X'.

X ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023

What's the meaning behind the tweet?

Well, Twitter has ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed firm called X Corp.

The app may soon change its name from 'Twitter' to 'X'.

The South African/Canadian/American billionaire has previously suggested that buying Twitter would be a catalyst for creating X, an 'everything app' similar to Tencent’s WeChat.

It's like a game for the richest kid in the world. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Maybe... the platform Twitter will no longer be called Twitter. Everything will be called 'X'. Let's see if I'm right. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

