Why is South Africa not renewing 178 000 Zimbabwean work permits?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, say further attacks and deaths can be prevented if government takes action... 12 April 2023 5:48 PM
Western Cape spike in medical and trauma incidents over Easter weekend In many cases, these life-threatening conditions are due to violence, leading to other patients having to wait longer. 12 April 2023 4:34 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Local
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
The Midday Report Express: G4S appears before Parliament over Bester escape All the news you need to know. 12 April 2023 1:38 PM
Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019) John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe. 12 April 2023 11:32 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'. 12 April 2023 11:23 AM
Tupperware is going out of business The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding. 12 April 2023 10:33 AM
A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement. 12 April 2023 9:00 AM
View all Business
Tips on how to secure your child's financial future Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success. 12 April 2023 3:14 PM
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people? Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over lo... 11 April 2023 8:57 PM
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race It's hilarious how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (36) doesn't seem to hold back when competing against other parents. 12 April 2023 9:56 AM
'It's through failure that I've achieved success' - Ryan Sandes, trail runner ‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons. 12 April 2023 8:17 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers The cat jumped onto the imam and climbed onto his shoulder as he was leading nightly Ramadan prayers near Algiers. 8 April 2023 4:54 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Why is South Africa not renewing 178 000 Zimbabwean work permits?

12 April 2023 11:52 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Work permits

Three civil society organisations have launched separate legal challenges against the termination of the special permit.

Clarence Ford spoke to veteran journalist Crystal Orderson.

  • The Home Affairs Department's decision not to renew the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit is being challenged in court
  • The special permit was introduced more than 10 years ago
  • It's estimated that some 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals could be affected

Three civil society organisations are going head-to-head with the Department of Home Affairs challenging the scrapping of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit.

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association (ZEPHA) and the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation have all launched separate legal challenges against the termination of the special permit.

The case is currently being heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced in 2021 that the special permit, which was introduced more than 10 years ago, would not be renewed.

This essentially means that around 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals, who have been in the country legally for more than a decade, will have no other option but to pack up their lives and head back to their home country.

I spoke to the lawyer from the ZEPHA. He says if we calculate conservatively, 178 000 multiplied by two or three because most people have a partner and children, we're looking at approximately two million. These two million people have bank accounts, and rental leases and are contributing to taxes in this country.

Crystal Orderson, veteran journalist

We often don't look at what the consequences of the permit not being extended beyond June would mean for the local economy.

Crystal Orderson, veteran journalist

Civil society organisations say Home Affairs' decision is inhumane, unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional.

Crystal Orderson, veteran journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




12 April 2023 11:52 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Work permits

More from Local

Picture: alekta/123rf.com

Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets

12 April 2023 5:48 PM

The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, say further attacks and deaths can be prevented if government takes action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

Western Cape spike in medical and trauma incidents over Easter weekend

12 April 2023 4:34 PM

In many cases, these life-threatening conditions are due to violence, leading to other patients having to wait longer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screenshot from the trailer of the documentary film 'How to Steal a Country'. Image: Youtube.

'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'

12 April 2023 3:17 PM

'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bllkcbs/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Cape Town Brodie Road Muslim Cemetery re-opens after 127 years

12 April 2023 1:35 PM

The burial site is big enough to house roughly 500 bodies, however, this figure is expected to increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© arturnyk/123rf.com

Should the lifespan of coal-fired power stations be extended?

12 April 2023 1:00 PM

A decision must soon be made; do we shut down our old, inefficient coal-fired power stations or do we try to refurbish them?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The three accused in the murder of Hillary Gardee case at Nelspruit Magistrates Court. Picture: Abigal Javier/Eyewitness News.

Charges against Hillary Gardee murder accused provisionally withdrawn

12 April 2023 12:13 PM

This means the men accused of killing former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee's daughter are free for now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mangaung Correctional Centre, where murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape

12 April 2023 11:47 AM

The company, which has sought to exonerate itself from any wrongdoing, also apologised to Parliament for not appearing last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019)

12 April 2023 11:32 AM

John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has been held hostage for more than six years after being kidnapped in Libya in 2017. Picture: Facebook

Gift of Givers hostage negotiator in Mali to negotiate release of Swellendam man

12 April 2023 10:43 AM

South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer was abducted in Libya six years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Opposition parties cautious on DA leader Steenhuisen's 'Moonshot Pact' call

12 April 2023 9:36 AM

In his DA leadership victory speech 10 days ago, John Steenhuisen called for opposition parties to band together as part of his Moonshot Pact to avoid an ANC-EFF power deal in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc

Business

Tupperware is going out of business

Lifestyle Business

G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape

Local

EWN Highlights

Netball SA launches 5th season of TNL ahead of World Cup

12 April 2023 9:26 PM

No-confidence motions should be a last resort, suggests GP Cogta MEC

12 April 2023 9:15 PM

Intercape sues Cele for alleged inaction over bus attacks

12 April 2023 8:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA