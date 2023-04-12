Why is South Africa not renewing 178 000 Zimbabwean work permits?
Clarence Ford spoke to veteran journalist Crystal Orderson.
- The Home Affairs Department's decision not to renew the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit is being challenged in court
- The special permit was introduced more than 10 years ago
- It's estimated that some 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals could be affected
Three civil society organisations are going head-to-head with the Department of Home Affairs challenging the scrapping of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit.
The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association (ZEPHA) and the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation have all launched separate legal challenges against the termination of the special permit.
The case is currently being heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced in 2021 that the special permit, which was introduced more than 10 years ago, would not be renewed.
This essentially means that around 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals, who have been in the country legally for more than a decade, will have no other option but to pack up their lives and head back to their home country.
I spoke to the lawyer from the ZEPHA. He says if we calculate conservatively, 178 000 multiplied by two or three because most people have a partner and children, we're looking at approximately two million. These two million people have bank accounts, and rental leases and are contributing to taxes in this country.Crystal Orderson, veteran journalist
We often don't look at what the consequences of the permit not being extended beyond June would mean for the local economy.Crystal Orderson, veteran journalist
Civil society organisations say Home Affairs' decision is inhumane, unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional.Crystal Orderson, veteran journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
