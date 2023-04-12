



Clement Manyathela interviews former Eskom CEO Jacob Maroga and Professor Mark Swilling of the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University.

Coal-fired power plants were under inspection by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAgovnews

The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, wants to extend the lifespan of some of the country’s coal-fired power stations.

He says, due to South Africa’s reliance on coal for base load energy, a decision needs to be made on whether to shut down old power stations or to delay this and refurbish them.

Extending the life of old coal-fired power stations does not negate the need to ramp up renewables, according to Maroga.

Currently, we have enough capacity in South Africa, but the problem is that capacity is not performing in the form of the coal fleet of Eskom. In parallel with that, there is a plan to change our mix of generation to bring in renewables that are less emitting so that our total emissions come down over time. Those objectives must be pursued together; one is energy security, and the other is being environmentally friendly. Jacob Maroga, Former Eskom CEO

Swilling says it could take between three and six years to rehabilitate the old coal-fired power stations.

The main implication is that by the time one has refurbished, renovated and rehabilitated the old coal-fired power stations, we would have built between ten and twenty gigawatts of renewable energy at a much lower cost than what it would take to keep the old coal-fired power stations going. We face the threat of actually overdoing it - strangely enough. We would have overspent on the expensive coal-fired power stations. Professor Mark Swilling, Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University

This article first appeared on 702 : Should the lifespan of coal-fired power stations be extended?