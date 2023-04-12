G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape





CAPE TOWN - Prisons contractor G4S told Parliament that it was the company that alerted the police about a strange chemical or “petrol” smell coming from Thabo Bester’s burnt prison cell.

The company, which has sought to exonerate itself from any wrongdoing, also apologised to Parliament for not appearing last week.

G4S also told Wednesday’s joint committee meeting that the Mangaung Correctional Centre was one of the highest rated prisons in the country.

Its directors and senior managers briefed Parliament on Wednesday about the Bester escape after failing to appear last week.

Prisons contractor G4S has given Parliament a detailed presentation and timeline on the days leading up to Thabo Bester’s daring escape.

G4S director, Jacobus Groenewoud, told MPs that the company was cooperating will all authorities.

He said that it was also G4S who raised questions about a strange smell in Bester’s cell, whose death was still considered a suicide.

"MCC immediately notified the SAPS on the 4th of May 2022 regarding concerns relating to the petrol smell. This is something of concern to us. We felt that this is not something normally associated with a suicide."

Groenewoud said that it was two officials who failed to follow proper procedures.

"Two central control room officials failed to follow clearly established MCC policies and procedures."

The company said that the prison continued to be a well-run correctional centre as reflected in reports of oversight entities.

