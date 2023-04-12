[LISTEN] Cape Town Brodie Road Muslim Cemetery re-opens after 127 years





Clarence Ford interviews Yunus Karriem, Secretary of Yusufeyyah Masjid.

Brodie Road Muslim Cemetery in Wynberg has re-opened after 127 years

The last burial was in 1896

Burial sites are vital in Islam as cremation is prohibited

It's a good day for the Yusufeyyah Masjid Committee, as the Brodie Road Muslim Cemetery in Wynberg has recently re-opened after 127 years.

The land for the cemetery was provided to the Muslim community by the colonial government in 1848, with the last recorded burial in 1896.

© bllkcbs/123rf.com

Graveyard space has become limited, and therefore many have had no choice but to turn to cremation.

However, this goes against the beliefs of Islam, and therefore the re-opening of the Brodie Road Muslim Cemetery is important, says Karriem.

Karriem breaks down the burial process:

Burials take place within 24 hours after an individual has passed

Once the body is released back to its family, the body will be cleansed

From there, the body will be taken to a mosque where it will be prayed over

Immediately after, the body will be ready for burial

The body isn't placed in a casket, instead, it is wrapped in a cloth and buried at the required depth

The body will be placed on its right side, facing the north-eastern direction

Currently, the burial site is big enough to house roughly 500 bodies, however, there are discussions to increase that number.

Karriem and the Yusufeyyah Masjid Committee credit the re-opening to the late Salie Dawjee, a former committee member.

Salie Dawjee laid down the foundation through negotiations with the City to re-open not just Brodie Road Muslim Cemetery, but others around the city as well.

We are very grateful for his [Salie Dawjee] efforts and the committee's efforts... having us reap the benefits today of re-opening this cemetery. Yunus Karriem, Secretary – Yusufeyyah Masjid

