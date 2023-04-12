The Midday Report Express: G4S appears before Parliament over Bester escape
The continued fallout of fugitive Thabo Bester is the top story on The Midday Report today.
Private security company G4S has finally appeared before Parliament to answer questions about Bester's escape from Mangaung Prison.
Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's parliament reporter Babalo Ndenze.
[G4S is] saying that 'we not really culpable, but we have dealt with officials who were found to have broken proper procedures.'Babalo Ndenze, EWN's Parliament Reporter
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) are set to visit Mangaung and Richard Mamabolo, POPCRU's spokesperson, joined Wiener to speak to their expectations.
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Charges against Hillary Gardee murder accused provisionally withdrawn.
- The High Court hears Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s submissions over the Zim Exemption Permit.
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Politics
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'
'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets.Read More
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine
According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine.Read More
Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019)
John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe.Read More
Opposition parties cautious on DA leader Steenhuisen's 'Moonshot Pact' call
In his DA leadership victory speech 10 days ago, John Steenhuisen called for opposition parties to band together as part of his Moonshot Pact to avoid an ANC-EFF power deal in 2024.Read More
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis'
Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global economic outlook.Read More
SACP renews calls for fresh inquest 30 years after Chris Hani's assassination
Party leader Solly Mapaila said they had already collected 20,000 signatures in support of their call.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination
Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More