Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine
Bongani Bingwa spoke to international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, about news making headlines around the world.
- Russia's invasion of the Ukraine started in February 2022
- Millions were forced to flee their homes
- The fighting brought with it the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War
According to the BBC, leaked documents indicate that Western forces are on the ground in Ukraine.
The article explains that some of the files include details of Ukraine's plans for a spring counter-offensive.
The Pentagon has confirmed the validity of the documents.
Meanwhile, the United States government says it is investigating the source of the leak.
The Pentagon has confirmed the documents are real, although Ukraine has dismissed them as being part of a Russian disinformation campaign.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The documents look at detailed battle plans of a Ukrainian offensive, America's relationship with China and Russia, and all sorts of details about military build-ups.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
According to one file, there are special forces from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Latvia and the Netherlands in Ukraine operating there covertly. The largest contingent is from the UK.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022.
It prompted the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War, with millions being forced to flee their homes.
