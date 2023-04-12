Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Post Office in liquidation: My proposal to save it still stands says ex-CEO 18 months ago, ex-Sapo CEO Mark Barnes (Purple Group Chair) submitted a 'self-solving' plan for the South African Post Office, but... 12 April 2023 7:33 PM
Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, say further attacks and deaths can be prevented if government takes action... 12 April 2023 5:48 PM
Western Cape spike in medical and trauma incidents over Easter weekend In many cases, these life-threatening conditions are due to violence, leading to other patients having to wait longer. 12 April 2023 4:34 PM
View all Local
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato? Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to b... 12 April 2023 9:20 PM
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'? Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick articl... 12 April 2023 8:59 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Politics
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'. 12 April 2023 11:23 AM
Tupperware is going out of business The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding. 12 April 2023 10:33 AM
View all Business
Tips on how to secure your child's financial future Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success. 12 April 2023 3:14 PM
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people? Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over lo... 11 April 2023 8:57 PM
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qu... 12 April 2023 7:44 PM
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race It's hilarious how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (36) doesn't seem to hold back when competing against other parents. 12 April 2023 9:56 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Post Office in liquidation: My proposal to save it still stands says ex-CEO

12 April 2023 7:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Post Office
Mark Barnes
The Money Show
SAPO
Bruce Whitfield
South African Post Office

18 months ago, ex-Sapo CEO Mark Barnes (Purple Group Chair) submitted a 'self-solving' plan for the South African Post Office, but government simply ignored it.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Barnes, executive chairperson of the Purple Group and former Sapo CEO.

- The crumbling South African Post Office is reportedly under provisional liquidation

- It owes creditors over R4 billion

- Business figure Mark Barnes (former Sapo CEO) says the plan he submitted to government 18 months ago still stands, under certain conditions

A South African Post Office. Picture: Supplied
A South African Post Office. Picture: Supplied

The crumbling South African Post Office (Sapo) is reportedly under provisional liquidation, after a successful court application by one of its creditors.

This is despite receiving a bailout of over R2 billion from National Treasury in the February budget.

In total, the Post Office owes creditors over R4 billion.

It told the SABC last week that it was busy preparing a statement for release this week.

RELATED: A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation

Bruce Whitfield talks to well-known business figure Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson of the Purple Group and former CEO of Sapo.

RELATED: Former Sapo CEO writes letter to Ramaphosa with suggestions to stop SA collapse

Following his resignation from the Post Office four years into his five-year contract (differences of opinion over strategy), Barnes submitted a detailed plan to save it.

He got no response from government.

Barnes outlines what he says was his "self-solving" proposal.

I essentially said, get some independent body like the Auditor-General to determine what the net asset value is of the group... let us then determine what the present value of the forecast losses is, and I'll pay you the net of those two numbers AND I'll undertake to fund those losses in an instrument which would also be self-solving.

Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson - Purple Group

Government would have retained 25-40% he says, with an international consortium in control with 60-75%.

10% he adds, would have been "pretty much given" to Post Office staff as the consortium couldn't afford increases in the near-term.

That offer is worth R2.4 billion less today because they've just put in R2.4 billion! They would have had to NOT fund future losses and they would have retained 25-40% of the upside, we would have around 16 000 people still employed, we'd have an operating functional bank...

Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson - Purple Group

When he left the Post Office in August 2019 it was the only SOE other than the Reserve Bank that had no Treasury guarantees or outstanding liabilities with Treasury, Barnes says.

Is Sapo salvageable from the position it is in now, more than three years later?

Barnes' answer is yes, if specific conditions are met.

These are an agreed strategy and purpose going forward, a capital injection of an estimated R8 billion, and leadership.

If those conditions are met then what we end up saving is a commercially irreplaceable infrastructure, a fabulous channel between government and the people of South Africa... a whole bunch of jobs, and precious data which the state could use for the good of our people.

Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson - Purple Group

The change in net asset value in the past three years 2019 to 2022 is a negative R9 billion, that's a year ago... add say another R2 billion to that and we're talking about R11 billion they've lost.

Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson - Purple Group

My proposal stands, subject to a proper due diligence supervised by the AG... and give me three months to finalise the capital.

Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson - Purple Group

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article




12 April 2023 7:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Post Office
Mark Barnes
The Money Show
SAPO
Bruce Whitfield
South African Post Office

More from Business

The flags of Finland, Sweden and Russia on a map of Europe @ rokastenys/123rf.com

How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?

12 April 2023 9:20 PM

Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's 5th Investment Conference kicks off on 13 April 2023. Partial image of SA Investment Conference banner on Facebook

Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?

12 April 2023 8:59 PM

Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick article.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?

12 April 2023 7:51 PM

Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc

12 April 2023 11:23 AM

Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

teacherphoto

Tupperware is going out of business

12 April 2023 10:33 AM

The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African Post Office. Picture: Supplied

A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation

12 April 2023 9:00 AM

The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, during his visits to Kriel and Duvha power stations on 20 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

Ramokgopa warns SA to brace for 'an exceptionally difficult winter'

12 April 2023 7:51 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned of a dark and cold winter if Eskom's grid remained constrained, saying that Eskom needed about 66,000 megawatts to bridge the gap between demand and supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At least three of the seven pylons that collapsed near Pretoria show signs of vandalism says City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Image: Pro Med Emergency Medical Services on Facebook

Tshwane pylon collapse leaves Ford plant in darkness after new Ranger launch

11 April 2023 10:19 PM

Parts of the capital city are without power after seven pylons collapsed near Pretoria over the weekend. Evidence suggest criminality was involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R5 coins © paperstreetdesign/123rf.com

Banks still benefiting from rate hikes but bracing for future losses - analyst

11 April 2023 8:41 PM

While households are feeling the pain of interest rate hikes, banks are not yet affected by an increase in bad debt says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex Chair).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Picture: alekta/123rf.com

Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets

12 April 2023 5:48 PM

The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, say further attacks and deaths can be prevented if government takes action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

Western Cape spike in medical and trauma incidents over Easter weekend

12 April 2023 4:34 PM

In many cases, these life-threatening conditions are due to violence, leading to other patients having to wait longer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screenshot from the trailer of the documentary film 'How to Steal a Country'. Image: Youtube.

'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'

12 April 2023 3:17 PM

'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bllkcbs/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Cape Town Brodie Road Muslim Cemetery re-opens after 127 years

12 April 2023 1:35 PM

The burial site is big enough to house roughly 500 bodies, however, this figure is expected to increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© arturnyk/123rf.com

Should the lifespan of coal-fired power stations be extended?

12 April 2023 1:00 PM

A decision must soon be made; do we shut down our old, inefficient coal-fired power stations or do we try to refurbish them?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The three accused in the murder of Hillary Gardee case at Nelspruit Magistrates Court. Picture: Abigal Javier/Eyewitness News.

Charges against Hillary Gardee murder accused provisionally withdrawn

12 April 2023 12:13 PM

This means the men accused of killing former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee's daughter are free for now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alekstaurus/123rf.com

Why is South Africa not renewing 178 000 Zimbabwean work permits?

12 April 2023 11:52 AM

Three civil society organisations have launched separate legal challenges against the termination of the special permit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mangaung Correctional Centre, where murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape

12 April 2023 11:47 AM

The company, which has sought to exonerate itself from any wrongdoing, also apologised to Parliament for not appearing last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019)

12 April 2023 11:32 AM

John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has been held hostage for more than six years after being kidnapped in Libya in 2017. Picture: Facebook

Gift of Givers hostage negotiator in Mali to negotiate release of Swellendam man

12 April 2023 10:43 AM

South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer was abducted in Libya six years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc

Business

Tupperware is going out of business

Lifestyle Business

G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape

Local

EWN Highlights

'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach

12 April 2023 11:44 PM

The day that was: Gardee trial, Bester’s jail victim transported in a TV stand?

12 April 2023 11:37 PM

ZEP discontinuation: Judgement reserved in Helen Suzman Foundation’s challenge

12 April 2023 11:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA