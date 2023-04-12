Post Office in liquidation: My proposal to save it still stands says ex-CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Barnes, executive chairperson of the Purple Group and former Sapo CEO.
- The crumbling South African Post Office is reportedly under provisional liquidation
- It owes creditors over R4 billion
- Business figure Mark Barnes (former Sapo CEO) says the plan he submitted to government 18 months ago still stands, under certain conditions
The crumbling South African Post Office (Sapo) is reportedly under provisional liquidation, after a successful court application by one of its creditors.
This is despite receiving a bailout of over R2 billion from National Treasury in the February budget.
In total, the Post Office owes creditors over R4 billion.
It told the SABC last week that it was busy preparing a statement for release this week.
Bruce Whitfield talks to well-known business figure Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson of the Purple Group and former CEO of Sapo.
Following his resignation from the Post Office four years into his five-year contract (differences of opinion over strategy), Barnes submitted a detailed plan to save it.
He got no response from government.
Barnes outlines what he says was his "self-solving" proposal.
I essentially said, get some independent body like the Auditor-General to determine what the net asset value is of the group... let us then determine what the present value of the forecast losses is, and I'll pay you the net of those two numbers AND I'll undertake to fund those losses in an instrument which would also be self-solving.Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson - Purple Group
Government would have retained 25-40% he says, with an international consortium in control with 60-75%.
10% he adds, would have been "pretty much given" to Post Office staff as the consortium couldn't afford increases in the near-term.
That offer is worth R2.4 billion less today because they've just put in R2.4 billion! They would have had to NOT fund future losses and they would have retained 25-40% of the upside, we would have around 16 000 people still employed, we'd have an operating functional bank...Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson - Purple Group
When he left the Post Office in August 2019 it was the only SOE other than the Reserve Bank that had no Treasury guarantees or outstanding liabilities with Treasury, Barnes says.
Is Sapo salvageable from the position it is in now, more than three years later?
Barnes' answer is yes, if specific conditions are met.
These are an agreed strategy and purpose going forward, a capital injection of an estimated R8 billion, and leadership.
If those conditions are met then what we end up saving is a commercially irreplaceable infrastructure, a fabulous channel between government and the people of South Africa... a whole bunch of jobs, and precious data which the state could use for the good of our people.Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson - Purple Group
The change in net asset value in the past three years 2019 to 2022 is a negative R9 billion, that's a year ago... add say another R2 billion to that and we're talking about R11 billion they've lost.Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson - Purple Group
My proposal stands, subject to a proper due diligence supervised by the AG... and give me three months to finalise the capital.Mark Barnes, Executive Chairperson - Purple Group
Source : https://www.facebook.com/PostOfficeSouthAfrica/photos/a.104340108296250/353013470095578/
