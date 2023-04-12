Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?





Bruce Whitfield talks to journalist Ed Stoddard on the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Investment Conference.

The fifth South Africa Investment Conference kicks off in Johannesburg on Thursday

It takes place against the backdrop of reintroduced Stage 6 loadshedding and all the other problems the country faces

The fifth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) takes place in Johannesburg on Thursday 13 April.

The event is the final leg of the current investment drive to attract R1.2 trillion over five years.

Since the first investment conference in 2018, South Africa has attracted R1.14 trillion in commitments, SAIC says.

Among the statements on the website making the case for investing here, is this one:

Opportunities abound, with a focus on infrastructure development in areas such as transportation, water, roads and electricity, with electricity generation expected to grow by 6 800 MW over the medium term, thanks to the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme. South Africa Investment Conference

This particular statement about our infrastructure and electricity generation would make the average South African raise their eyebrows.

In an article for Daily Maverick, journalist Ed Stoddard describes the now-annual conference as "a theatre of the absurd".

In what way is South Africa competing with "the best in the world” he asks, before reeling off a list of the country's shortcomings.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stoddard on The Money Show.

A cynic might say that South Africa doesn't have an investment case because it's becoming such a basket case. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

The problem here too, I think, is the fact that everything is going wrong almost simultaneously. Loadshedding is the most egregious example of this, but you can look at Transnet, you can look at the roads, you can look at general service delivery... Ed Stoddard, Journalist

There is also the fact that the economy is expected to barely grow this year and in fact, Stoddard ventures, is in a stagflationary spiral.

And I expect that the economy in the quarter that's just finished, fell into recession... So you have a recession, stagflation, astonishing unemployment, all these issues, and it becomes very difficult to convince foreign investors to come and sink their hard-earned capital into your economy Ed Stoddard, Journalist

Stoddard says he doesn't expect much as the President Cyril Ramaphosa launches his investment summit on Thursday.

A few pledges or promises are to be expected, but these don't necessarily translate into tangible investment on the ground he points out.

And of course SAIC is taking place against the backdrop of reintroduced Stage 6 loadshedding.

For example, who's going to build a new factory here, who's going to build a smelter... the kinds of things that are incredibly power-intensive... and a lot of the money that's being spent now for example too, is being spent to mitigate the effects of loadshedding.... Ed Stoddard, Journalist

