Tips on how to secure your child's financial future

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Thousands sign petition to ban pit bulls as domestic pets The petition, initiated by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, say further attacks and deaths can be prevented if government takes action... 12 April 2023 5:48 PM
Western Cape spike in medical and trauma incidents over Easter weekend In many cases, these life-threatening conditions are due to violence, leading to other patients having to wait longer. 12 April 2023 4:34 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Local
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
The Midday Report Express: G4S appears before Parliament over Bester escape All the news you need to know. 12 April 2023 1:38 PM
Yet another Johannesburg mayor faces the chop (its had 6 since 2019) John Maytham speaks to EWN reporter Ndaedzo Nethonzhe. 12 April 2023 11:32 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'. 12 April 2023 11:23 AM
Tupperware is going out of business The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding. 12 April 2023 10:33 AM
A 'depressing' time for staff as SA Post Office under provisional liquidation The South African Post Office is yet to release a statement. 12 April 2023 9:00 AM
View all Business
Tips on how to secure your child's financial future Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success. 12 April 2023 3:14 PM
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people? Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over lo... 11 April 2023 8:57 PM
EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards 11 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race It's hilarious how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (36) doesn't seem to hold back when competing against other parents. 12 April 2023 9:56 AM
'It's through failure that I've achieved success' - Ryan Sandes, trail runner ‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons. 12 April 2023 8:17 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers The cat jumped onto the imam and climbed onto his shoulder as he was leading nightly Ramadan prayers near Algiers. 8 April 2023 4:54 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Tips on how to secure your child's financial future

12 April 2023 3:14 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Money saving tips
how to start saving

Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member.

Mother teaches young daughter saving 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

When you enter the world of parenthood, your child becomes your number one priority.

Making sure they are financially secured is of utmost importance.

Many parents don't want their children to grow up under trying financial circumstances like they did.

Even though many South African families are finding it difficult to cope during this tough economic climate, parents should still do all they can to set their children up for future financial success.

Whether you have R100 or R1000 to put aside for them, let us build on the idea of the mindset of I want them to be financially savvy and have a good level of understanding what a budget is. They must understand what savings and investments are. The number one thing is for a parent is to realise their role in that.

Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank

We are talking about a mindset. One of the responsibilities that parents have is securing their child's financial future through knowledge.

Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank

To summarise...

  • As a parent, make the time to educate yourself about financial matters so that you can impart that knowledge to your children

  • Every cent counts, so save whatever you can for their future

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Tips on how to secure your child's financial future




12 April 2023 3:14 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Money saving tips
how to start saving

More from Lifestyle

teacherphoto

Tupperware is going out of business

12 April 2023 10:33 AM

The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EVs dominate Car of the Year Awards with Hyundai's Ioniq leading the way

11 April 2023 11:10 AM

This marks a consecutive victory for Hyundai at the World Car Awards

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KIA nabs its first World Performance Car Award with an EV

11 April 2023 8:54 AM

In a category dominated by petrol guzzlers, KIA's win is a welcome boon for EVs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!

11 April 2023 8:48 AM

11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: seventyfour74/123rf

How positive parenting can help parents and children

10 April 2023 9:57 AM

Jane Dutton in conversation with Jonathan Hoffenberg from the Parent Centre on how positive parenting can enable development and violence prevention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Wikimedia Commons Cala cala_maffia

Ramen or good o'l soup? Here's the winter food trends to watch

10 April 2023 7:53 AM

Zain Johnson is in conversation with Tessa Purdon regarding the latest winter food trends in South Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ toa55/123rf.com

SA series Spinners makes history with Best Series nomination at Cannes festival

8 April 2023 6:38 PM

Co-produced by local production company, Natives at Large, and French production house, Empreinte Digitale, "Spinners" was shot in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of reckless overtaking footage in municipal vehicle, Oudtshoorn, shared by Arrive Alive @_ArriveAlive

Reckless municipal driver being investigated after life-endangering overtaking

8 April 2023 5:41 PM

The Oudtshoorn Municipality is investigating after shocking footage was shared of a municipal driver endangering the lives of other motorists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A cat jumps onto an imam conducting Ramadan prayers in Algeria. Picture: Screengrab from video on YouTube

[VIDEO] Imam doesn't miss a beat as cat jumps onto him during Ramadan prayers

8 April 2023 4:54 PM

The cat jumped onto the imam and climbed onto his shoulder as he was leading nightly Ramadan prayers near Algiers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc

Business

Tupperware is going out of business

Lifestyle Business

G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape

Local

EWN Highlights

Netball SA launches 5th season of TNL ahead of World Cup

12 April 2023 9:26 PM

No-confidence motions should be a last resort, suggests GP Cogta MEC

12 April 2023 9:15 PM

Intercape sues Cele for alleged inaction over bus attacks

12 April 2023 8:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA