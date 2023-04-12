Western Cape spike in medical and trauma incidents over Easter weekend
Western Cape Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel had their hands full as they responded to 9,147 incidents, which was more than last year’s 8,156 incidents over the same period.
According to Western Cape EMS, in many cases, these life-threatening conditions are due to violence, leading to other patients having to wait longer, often with potentially detrimental effects to their health.
31% of the incidents recorded over the long weekend, were of a life-threatening nature.
The trauma cases EMS crews responded to included:
- 611 involved stabbings;
- 527 involved blunt assaults;
- 465 were accidental injuries;
- 346 involved falls;
- 142 were sport injuries;
- 118 involved bites;
- 94 were motor vehicle injuries;
- 89 were pedestrian injuries;
- 81 involved burns;
- 56 involved self-harm; and
- 53 involved gunshot wounds;
EMS also recorded 84 deaths due to unnatural causes, mainly due to violence. Forensic Pathology Staff recorded the following fatalities:
- Sharp objects – 29
- Gun shot – 30
- Road traffic – 21
- Blunt assault – four
Emergency staff continue to enter certain areas with an escort from the South African Police Service (SAPS), attending to various incidents in the permanent Red Zone neighbourhoods, such as Beacon Valley (84), Tafelsig (72), Hanover Park (42) and Chicago (13).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32612731_police-car-on-the-street-at-night.html
