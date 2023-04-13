Ocean View mass shooting claims 6 lives (CCTV cameras off due to loadshedding)





Lester Kiewit interviews John Mendies, an Ocean View resident and volunteer paramedic.

On Wednesday, six people were shot and killed in Neptune Road, Ocean View

Five men between the ages of 20 and 50 were declared dead on the scene while the sixth victim was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital

The shootings are suspected to be gang-related

Yesterday (Wednesday), police and emergency workers in Ocean View attended a scene where six men were killed in a shooting incident in Neptune Lane.

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.

Reports indicate that a vehicle pulled up in front of a house on Neptune Lane. Unknown gunmen then stormed into the house and opened fire.

Five men between the ages of 20 and 50 were deceased when police arrived at the scene, while the sixth person died upon arrival at the nearest hospital.

The shooting is suspected to be gang-related.

Mendies says that this isn't the first mass shooting in the area, it's just the first being reported.

He adds that CCTV cameras were off at the time of the shooting because of loadshedding.

The problem is... the help comes after it happens, but the prevention isn't there. John Mendies, Ocean View resident and volunteer paramedic

There isn't much help for us, we've been left as a community on our own. John Mendies, Ocean View resident and volunteer paramedic

In other areas that have issues with violence, the sub-councils have permission not to have loadshedding. John Mendies, Ocean View resident and volunteer paramedic

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp.

