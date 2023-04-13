



The Western Cape Education Department urges parents to get their children's online enrollment applications in for the 2024 school year before midnight on Friday, 14 April.

The following certified documents will be required for all applications:

• The last official school report card

• Proof of identity: ID, birth certificate, or passport of the learner,

• In the case of a foreign learner: a passport, a study permit or proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s Asylum Seeker or Refugee Permit OR a police affidavit if these documents are not available

• Immunisation card: (Road to Health Chart for primary schools only)

• Proof of Residence (rates account, lease agreement or an affidavit confirming residence)

Apply here.

The WCED admissions website is a free service, so you do not need data to access it.

It's also recommended that you:

• Apply to at least three schools (including the ones closest to your home)

• Indicate your order of preference on the system

Watch this tutorial on how to enrol online.

Good luck!

This article first appeared on KFM : Get your kids into a school: WCED admission applications close Friday, 14 April