'G4S is lying. Mangaung Correctional Centre is a chaotic, lawless hellhole'





Lester Kiewit interviews investigative journalist Ruth Hopkins.

In May 2022, Thabo Bester – convicted rapist and murderer – escaped Mangaung Prison by faking his own death

The maximum security prison is operated by the multinational private security company G4S

On Wednesday, G4S directors gave answers to a Parliamentary joint committee regarding the escape

Yesterday (Wednesday), G4S directors were put under the microscope by Members of Parliament, calling into question the company’s version of events in the Thabo Bester prison escape.

The convicted murderer and rapist staged an escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre by faking his own death in a cell fire in May 2022.

Bester has since been re-arrested.

Mangaung Correctional Centre where murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

G4S has denied any culpability in the escape.

They went on to say that the prison has a brilliant track record, that it's a state-of-the-art facility and that they treat their prisons as human beings.

Hopkins disputes this after her own research found cases of widespread torture, forced injections and even murder.

She adds that there have been multiple corruption allegations.

In her opinion, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is equally to blame for the escape of Bester.

GS4, in my view, is lying. Ruth Hopkins, Investigative journalist

This place [Mangaung Correctional Centre] is like a chaotic lawless hell hole of a place. Ruth Hopkins, Investigative journalist

DCS officials weren't questioned, and I think they're just as complicit. Ruth Hopkins, Investigative journalist

