SA woman sues photographer 4 years after bridal shoot - because she got divorced





The Kfm Flash Drive team chats to Johannesburg-based photographer Lance Romeo about a woman who is demanding her money back from him four years after her bridal shoot because she got divorced.

Listen to the details below.

If you missed it:

• The woman feels 'entitled to demand a refund' since she no longer 'needs' the photographer's pictures

• The lady got a lawyer involved

• Romeo says that the lady's lawyer reached out to him saying, 'There's no case'

Romeo, who admits to thinking that this was a prank at first, took to social media to share his experience saying, 'You can't make this stuff up'.

I swear my life is a movie 🤦🏽‍♂️🤣 you can't make this stuff up.



ThaboBesterArrested Musa xoli Boity #NOTA

Pretoria East Dr Pashy #RIPAKA Ananias Mathe Venda #AskAMan Bonagni Fassie Midrand Stage 5 Andile Costa #DrNandipha Gayton Langa Penuel pic.twitter.com/3RKTkY1OkD ' LanceRomeoPhotography (@LanceRomeo) April 11, 2023

Romeo's experience leaves him wiser with advice for other entrepreneurs.

It's ludicrous, I've never heard anything like this before... no matter how ridiculous the clients are being... you have to have a good attitude, you have to always protect the image of your business, and you have to always be professional, no matter what - especially, if you're self-employed because it's your business on the line. Lance Romeo, Photographer - Johannesburg

Listeners couldn't believe this story.

Watch most of them joke about it.

While people on Twitter reacted to Romeo's story, questioning the seriousness of it all.

The ex husband was dealing with a lot here, no wonder they divorced. The fact that they lasted almost years is a testament of that man's patience. Tell us when the R10 lawyers call. pic.twitter.com/6qi4LF2rPR ' NOCTURNAL BEING🇿🇦 (@being_nocturnal) April 11, 2023

😂😂😂 there is noooooo way she is serious ! The lawyer in me now wants to do a self moot and see how I'd deal with it if she was my client.. but again.. I suspect she wouldn't be able to pay my fees.. or later ask for a refund after we loose ' Munya Rex Midzi (@munyati01) April 11, 2023

Haibo😂😂 Okay this is a lesson though. Please put the no refund or return on your services 😭😂 Though you didn't need to do this to start with because you didn't think anyone would want a refund 4 years later because they divorced? 😂😂 Hayi bandla siyafunda njalo ' ℳ𝓅𝒽ℴ. (@Mphosssible) April 11, 2023

Maybe it is a disclaimer photographers/service providers should start considering because just like that, it could turn into a case. To be honest though what does the photographer or any service provider for that matter have to do with the couples divorce? ' KatsP (@P11Kats) April 12, 2023

I love how professional you were with your answers💯🥰 But it was a prank, right? Cause wow! This is so wild😅😂 I have a friend that got divorced even before her wedding pics came and she didn’t even ask for a refund, cause that is just not how it works! ' AdeleBarnard | Your Financial Planner (@adeleb01) April 11, 2023

South Africa is different jo. pic.twitter.com/wQRXPC971F ' Facade Sting (@FacadeSting) April 11, 2023

Here's to Lance Romeo's professionalism in a tough and rather unique situation.

All the best with this 'case.'

This article first appeared on KFM : SA woman sues photographer 4 years after bridal shoot - because she got divorced