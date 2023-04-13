Chinese carmakers Chery and Haval are achieving record sales in South Africa
-
Haval sold 1512 cars in South Africa in March
-
Chery shifted 1502 units
Chinese automakers are on a sales offensive in South Africa and the nation is here for it. In a surprising turn, the young SUV-focused brands have cracked the top 10 best-selling automakers.
Spurred on by the highly lauded Jolion, Haval was the ninth best-selling car brand of 2022, topping out the established Korean brand Kia, which was tenth.
That sales streak is carrying on into 2023 as Haval sold 1512 units locally in March, outdoing many an established brand. The compatriot brand, Chery, was no slouch either, with 1502 units rolling off their showroom floors.
The term 'Made in China' is redundant now. It means something different to what it meant to us in the '80s when we were growing up.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist
Speaking to Pippa Hudson, resident motoring guru Ernest Page attributes their success to a very simple formula. Chinese carmakers offer a lot, for very little money. According to Page, 'Chinese cars are becoming more and more quality, and more and more dependable' and South African buyers are clearly responding to that winning combination.
These latest ones are the best of what China has to offer...Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist
Another Chinese manufacturer, GWM (Haval's parent company) is launching two new brands in South Africa before the end of the year. Tank, a muscular off-roader, will soon challenge Toyota's Fortuner, and the fully electric Ora Cat aims to lay a full claim to the EV market.
Chery's OMODA luxury SUV should be available imminently.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119557653_13-october-2018-wuhan-china-chinese-car-of-the-brand-haval-model-h6-in-the-street-in-china.html?vti=36jlri-1-2
