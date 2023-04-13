Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Fugitive Thabo Bester back behind bars after return to SA - Lamola

13 April 2023 8:57 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Thabo Bester
G4S
Mangaung Correctional Centre
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola
Nandipha Magudumana

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that following his arrival in South Africa early on Thursday morning, that Bester had been reincarcerated at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.

CAPE TOWN - High profile fugitive, Thabo Bester, is back behind bars.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that following his arrival in South Africa early on Thursday morning, that Bester had been reincarcerated at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.

His partner, Nandipha Magudumana, was on the way to Bloemfontein to face a slew of charges in court.

Justice cluster ministers briefed the media at Parliament on Thursday morning, ahead of a second day of an inquiry about the elaborate escape.

Bester and Magudumana made an early morning arrival on a chartered plane from Tanzania, where they were nabbed last Friday.

But the Mozambican national who allegedly aided the couple to escape South Africa, remains in that country, pending a possible extradition request.

Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said that Bester would be under 24/7 guard following his return to prison.

"We are also placing a 24/7 contact with him, with selected highly-trained Correctional Services officials to ensure that whatever circumstance he finds himself in, we will be first on call."

Three people linked to Bester’s escape were under arrest, while another was still being questioned.

Magudumana will be in court soon to face charges of murder, the violation of bodies, aiding and abetting and fraud.


This article first appeared on EWN : Fugitive Thabo Bester back behind bars after return to SA - Lamola




