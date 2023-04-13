South Africa’s most in-demand jobs – this is how much they pay
There are so many careers currently in demand in South Africa.
Business, management, IT, sales, admin and support sectors continue to thrive, making the most hires in the first quarter of 2023.
According to local recruitment firm Pnet, salaries have also seen an increase over the last five years.
The highest salaries across the various sectors are reserved for executive managers or directors and specialists in business architecture and financial analysis.
Here’s what salaries are currently being offered across the country’s 37 most in-demand jobs:
Admin, office and support
Salary offers for this sector have increased by up to 38% over the last five years.
• Call Centre Operator: R9 167 to R11 627 • Switchboard/Reception: R8 000 to R12 037 • Admin Clerk: R14 000 to R18 821 • Secretary: R12 500 to R19 500 • Client/Customer Support: R15 000 to R22 800 • Personal Assistant: R20 000 to R28 793 • Human Resources: R25 000 to R37 963
Sales
Professionals in the sales sector have been offered up to 42% more over the last five years.
• Telesales or Telemarketing: R5 000 to R15 000 • Retail: R13 000 to R19 488 • Representative/Sales Consulting: R16 000 to R24 916 • Account Management: R30 000 to R45 283
Business and management
Salaries for business and management professionals have increased by up to 17%.
• Staff recruitment/Selection: R12 000 to R20 000 • Team Leader and Supervisor: R22 917 to R37 703 • Employee Training/Development: R35 000 to R46 174 • Infrastructure/Operations Consulting: R30 000 to R46 228 • Business Development: R30 000 to R47 131 • Middle/Department Management: R41 667 to R59 523 • Senior Management: R45 000 to R61 980 • Strategy Consulting: R36 000 to R65 000 • Executive Management/Director: R100 000 to R138 930
Information Technology (IT)
While management positions tend to take home major salaries, the IT sector has been pulling in some of the highest salaries in SA due to their increased demand – up to 72%.
• Systems/Network Administration: R25 000 to R41 806 • Database Design/Development/Admin: R40 000 to R56 969 • Systems Analysis: R41 491 to R57 211 • Data Analysis/Data Warehousing: R40 000 to R62 346 • Business Analysis: R44 000 to R65 000 • Software Development: R40 000 to R65 111 • IT Project Administration/ Management: R54 058 to R72 000 • Technical/Business Architecture: R60 355 to R90 000
This article first appeared on 947 : South Africa’s most in-demand jobs – this is how much they pay
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/crop-faceless-multiethnic-interviewer-and-job-seeker-going-through-interview-5699475/
