Two Oceans marathon road closures





CAPE TOWN - The Two Oceans Ultra and half marathons take place this weekend in Cape Town.

The races have been split over two days this year, with the 56km ultra taking place on Saturday, 15 April and the half marathon on Sunday, 16 April.

These are the road closures for the events:

Ultra marathon road closures - 15 April 2023

Main Road: Newlands - Between Klipper Road and Letterstedt Road - 03h30 – 06h00

Main Road: Newlands to Claremont - Between Letterstedt Road and Protea Road - 03h30 – 06h00

Main Road: Claremont to Wynberg - From Protea Road to Piers Road - 04h45 −06h15

Main Road: Wynberg to Diep River - From Piers Road to De Waal Road / Kendal Road - 05h00 – 06h45

Main Road: Diep River to Retreat - From De Waal Road / Kendal Road to Tokai Road - 05h15 – 07h15

Main Road: Retreat to Steenberg - Tokai Road to Steenberg Road - 05h30 – 07h15

Main Road: Steenberg to Muizenberg - Steenberg Road to Atlantic Road - Southbound lane use Westlake Avenue and Boyes Drive - 05h30 – 07h45

Main Road: Muizenberg to Fish Hoek - Local access only between Muizenberg (Atlantic Road) and Kalk Bay (Clairvaux Road). Motorists travelling south and north will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg. Traffic travelling to and from Kommetjie / Simonstown Roads through Fish Hoek will be diverted via Beach Road. - 05h45 – 08h30

Kommetjie Road: Fish Hoek - From Main Road to Corsair Way, Sun Valley, motorists to share westbound (direction Kommetjie) lane. Runners use eastbound lane. Drive with caution. - 06h00 – 08h45

Corsair Way: Sun Valley - Kommetjie Road to Frigate Crescent. Both lanes closed. - 06h15 – 08h45

Frigate Crescent: Sun Valley - Corsair Way to Dory Walk - 06h15 – 09h00

Dory Walk: Sun Valley - Frigate Crescent to Chebec Crescent - 06h15 – 09h00

Chebec Crescent: Sun Valley - Dory Walk to Dhow Street - 06h15 – 09h00

Ou Kaapse Weg - Both Directions: Expect Delays - Stop / Go control at Noordhoek Main Road. - 06h15 – 09h00

Noordhoek Main Road - Local access only. Northbound lane closed. Traffic to share southbound lane. Drive slowly with caution. - 06h15 – 09h30

Silvermine Road - From Village Lane to Noordhoek Main Road - 06h30 – 09h30

Chapman’s Peak Drive - Chapman’s Peak Drive will be closed to traffic from 03h30. Spectators permitted to enter from Hout Bay to the various picnic spots from the Hout Bay side only until 07h00. - 03h30 – 10h30

Hout Bay Main Road - From Chapman’s Peak to Victoria Road Circle. Traffic coming into Hout Bay will be detoured away from Victoria Road Circle to Valley and then Disa River Roads. Runners will be in the southbound lane (direction Noordhoek). - 07h00 – 10h45

Hout Bay Road - From Victoria Road Circle to Disa River Road. Totally closed to traffic. - 07h00 – 11h15

Hout Bay Road - From Disa River Road to Constantia Nek. A convoy system for motorists will operate under the direction of the traffic department. Runners will be in eastbound lane (direction Constantia Nek) i.e. their left - 07h15 – 11h30

Rhodes Drive - Constantia Nek to Canterbury Road Circle. Both directions closed to traffic - 07h30 – 12h15

Rhodes Drive - Canterbury Road Circle to Union Avenue. Traffic may only travel south. Runners will be in lane heading towards Cape Town (their left). Please note: Kirstenbosch Gardens and Restaurant will be accessible to the public. - 07h45 – 12h30

M3 – Union Avenue - Rhodes Drive/Newlands Avenue to UCT. Left lane will be coned off for athletes, right lane will remain open at all times for motorists travelling towards Cape Town. Please drive cautiously. Please note: Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public. - 07h00 – 13h00

Princess Anne Avenue - Accesses to and from M3 Northbound closed. Please note: Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public. - 07h00 – 13h00

For more info: https://www.twooceansmarathon.org.za/event_race_day/road-closures/

Half marathon road closures - 16 April 2023

Main Road: Newlands - Between Klipper Road and Letterstedt Road - 03h30 – 07h30

Main Road: Newlands to Claremont - Between Letterstedt Road and Protea Road - 03h30 – 07h30

Protea Road - Between Main Road and the M3. NB: There will be no access to the M3 via Protea Road and Newlands Road. - 06h00 – 07h30

Paradise Road - Protea Road to Edinburgh Drive - 06h00 – 07h30

M3 Southbound - From Princess Anne Avenue to Kendal Road - 06h00 – 08h15

Kendal Road - Between Spaanschemat River Road and Edison Road - 06h30 – 08h15

Spaanschemat River Road - From Doorddrift Road to Ladies Mile Extension - 06h00 – 08h15

Ladies Mile Extension - Between Spaanschemat River Road and Constantia Main Road - 06h30 – 08h30

Parish Road - From Constantia Main Road to Southern Cross Drive - 06h45 – 08h45

Contstantia Main Road - Between Pagasvlei Road and Constantia Village Shopping Centre Entrance. Both directions – local access only. - 06h45 – 08h30

Southern Cross Drive - From Brommersvlei Road to Rhodes Drive - 06h45 – 09h00

Rhodes Drive - Southern Cross Drive to Canterbury Road Circle. Both directions closed to traffic. - 06h45 – 09h30

Rhodes Drive - Canterbury Road Circle to Union Avenue. Traffic may only travel south. Runners will be in lane heading towards Cape Town (their left). Please note: Kirstenbosch Gardens and Restaurant will be accessible to the public - 07h00 – 10h00

M3 – Union Avenue - Rhodes Drive/Newlands Ave to UCT. Left lane will be coned off for athletes, right lane will remain open at all times for motorists travelling towards Cape Town. Please drive cautiously. Please note: Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public. - 06h30 – 10h30

Princess Anne Avenue - Accesses to and from M3 Northbound closed. Please note: Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public - 06h30 – 10h30

For more info: https://www.twooceansmarathon.org.za/event_race_day/road-closures-2/

