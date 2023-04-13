Two Oceans marathon road closures

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'G4S is lying. Mangaung Correctional Centre is a chaotic, lawless hellhole' Ruth Hopkins, an investigative journalist, disputes G4S's claims of not having a hand in Thabo Bester's escape. 13 April 2023 9:32 AM
Fugitive Thabo Bester back behind bars after return to SA - Lamola Justice Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that following his arrival in South Africa early on Thursday morning, that Bester had bee... 13 April 2023 8:57 AM
Ocean View mass shooting claims 6 lives (CCTV cameras off due to loadshedding) On Wednesday, a mass shooting in Ocean View in Cape Town claimed the lives of six people. 13 April 2023 8:26 AM
View all Local
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato? Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to b... 12 April 2023 9:20 PM
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'? Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick articl... 12 April 2023 8:59 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Politics
Stage 6 power cuts to continue until further notice, says Eskom The national power system has been under severe pressure lately, with Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warning South Afr... 13 April 2023 6:42 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
Post Office in liquidation: My proposal to save it still stands says ex-CEO 18 months ago, ex-Sapo CEO Mark Barnes (Purple Group Chair) submitted a 'self-solving' plan for the South African Post Office, but... 12 April 2023 7:33 PM
View all Business
South Africa’s most in-demand jobs – this is how much they pay From admin and sales to business management and IT, these are the most in-demand jobs in South Africa so far this year. 13 April 2023 10:28 AM
SA woman sues photographer 4 years after bridal shoot - because she got divorced A now-divorced lady called a lawyer to assist in getting her money back from the photographer four years after the bridal shoot. 13 April 2023 9:25 AM
Get your kids into a school: WCED admission applications close Friday, 14 April The online admission process will close on 14 April at 11.59 pm. Here's what you'll need to apply. 13 April 2023 8:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans marathon road closures The races have been split over two days this year, with the 56km ultra taking place on Saturday, 15 April and the half marathon on... 13 April 2023 9:36 AM
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qu... 12 April 2023 7:44 PM
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits. 6 April 2023 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
[WATCH] Dalai Lama retracts and regrets his request for boy to 'suck my tongue' The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the spiritual leader's tongue. 11 April 2023 10:01 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
View all Opinion
Two Oceans marathon road closures

13 April 2023 9:36 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Two Oceans half marathon
Two Oceans Ultra Marathon

The races have been split over two days this year, with the 56km ultra taking place on Saturday, 15 April and the half marathon on Sunday, 16 April.

CAPE TOWN - The Two Oceans Ultra and half marathons take place this weekend in Cape Town.

These are the road closures for the events:

Ultra marathon road closures - 15 April 2023

Main Road: Newlands - Between Klipper Road and Letterstedt Road - 03h30 – 06h00

Main Road: Newlands to Claremont - Between Letterstedt Road and Protea Road - 03h30 – 06h00

Main Road: Claremont to Wynberg - From Protea Road to Piers Road - 04h45 −06h15

Main Road: Wynberg to Diep River - From Piers Road to De Waal Road / Kendal Road - 05h00 – 06h45

Main Road: Diep River to Retreat - From De Waal Road / Kendal Road to Tokai Road - 05h15 – 07h15

Main Road: Retreat to Steenberg - Tokai Road to Steenberg Road - 05h30 – 07h15

Main Road: Steenberg to Muizenberg - Steenberg Road to Atlantic Road - Southbound lane use Westlake Avenue and Boyes Drive - 05h30 – 07h45

Main Road: Muizenberg to Fish Hoek - Local access only between Muizenberg (Atlantic Road) and Kalk Bay (Clairvaux Road). Motorists travelling south and north will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg. Traffic travelling to and from Kommetjie / Simonstown Roads through Fish Hoek will be diverted via Beach Road. - 05h45 – 08h30

Kommetjie Road: Fish Hoek - From Main Road to Corsair Way, Sun Valley, motorists to share westbound (direction Kommetjie) lane. Runners use eastbound lane. Drive with caution. - 06h00 – 08h45

Corsair Way: Sun Valley - Kommetjie Road to Frigate Crescent. Both lanes closed. - 06h15 – 08h45

Frigate Crescent: Sun Valley - Corsair Way to Dory Walk - 06h15 – 09h00

Dory Walk: Sun Valley - Frigate Crescent to Chebec Crescent - 06h15 – 09h00

Chebec Crescent: Sun Valley - Dory Walk to Dhow Street - 06h15 – 09h00

Ou Kaapse Weg - Both Directions: Expect Delays - Stop / Go control at Noordhoek Main Road. - 06h15 – 09h00

Noordhoek Main Road - Local access only. Northbound lane closed. Traffic to share southbound lane. Drive slowly with caution. - 06h15 – 09h30

Silvermine Road - From Village Lane to Noordhoek Main Road - 06h30 – 09h30

Chapman’s Peak Drive - Chapman’s Peak Drive will be closed to traffic from 03h30. Spectators permitted to enter from Hout Bay to the various picnic spots from the Hout Bay side only until 07h00. - 03h30 – 10h30

Hout Bay Main Road - From Chapman’s Peak to Victoria Road Circle. Traffic coming into Hout Bay will be detoured away from Victoria Road Circle to Valley and then Disa River Roads. Runners will be in the southbound lane (direction Noordhoek). - 07h00 – 10h45

Hout Bay Road - From Victoria Road Circle to Disa River Road. Totally closed to traffic. - 07h00 – 11h15

Hout Bay Road - From Disa River Road to Constantia Nek. A convoy system for motorists will operate under the direction of the traffic department. Runners will be in eastbound lane (direction Constantia Nek) i.e. their left - 07h15 – 11h30

Rhodes Drive - Constantia Nek to Canterbury Road Circle. Both directions closed to traffic - 07h30 – 12h15

Rhodes Drive - Canterbury Road Circle to Union Avenue. Traffic may only travel south. Runners will be in lane heading towards Cape Town (their left). Please note: Kirstenbosch Gardens and Restaurant will be accessible to the public. - 07h45 – 12h30

M3 – Union Avenue - Rhodes Drive/Newlands Avenue to UCT. Left lane will be coned off for athletes, right lane will remain open at all times for motorists travelling towards Cape Town. Please drive cautiously. Please note: Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public. - 07h00 – 13h00

Princess Anne Avenue - Accesses to and from M3 Northbound closed. Please note: Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public. - 07h00 – 13h00

For more info: https://www.twooceansmarathon.org.za/event_race_day/road-closures/

Half marathon road closures - 16 April 2023

Main Road: Newlands - Between Klipper Road and Letterstedt Road - 03h30 – 07h30

Main Road: Newlands to Claremont - Between Letterstedt Road and Protea Road - 03h30 – 07h30

Protea Road - Between Main Road and the M3. NB: There will be no access to the M3 via Protea Road and Newlands Road. - 06h00 – 07h30

Paradise Road - Protea Road to Edinburgh Drive - 06h00 – 07h30

M3 Southbound - From Princess Anne Avenue to Kendal Road - 06h00 – 08h15

Kendal Road - Between Spaanschemat River Road and Edison Road - 06h30 – 08h15

Spaanschemat River Road - From Doorddrift Road to Ladies Mile Extension - 06h00 – 08h15

Ladies Mile Extension - Between Spaanschemat River Road and Constantia Main Road - 06h30 – 08h30

Parish Road - From Constantia Main Road to Southern Cross Drive - 06h45 – 08h45

Contstantia Main Road - Between Pagasvlei Road and Constantia Village Shopping Centre Entrance. Both directions – local access only. - 06h45 – 08h30

Southern Cross Drive - From Brommersvlei Road to Rhodes Drive - 06h45 – 09h00

Rhodes Drive - Southern Cross Drive to Canterbury Road Circle. Both directions closed to traffic. - 06h45 – 09h30

Rhodes Drive - Canterbury Road Circle to Union Avenue. Traffic may only travel south. Runners will be in lane heading towards Cape Town (their left). Please note: Kirstenbosch Gardens and Restaurant will be accessible to the public - 07h00 – 10h00

M3 – Union Avenue - Rhodes Drive/Newlands Ave to UCT. Left lane will be coned off for athletes, right lane will remain open at all times for motorists travelling towards Cape Town. Please drive cautiously. Please note: Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public. - 06h30 – 10h30

Princess Anne Avenue - Accesses to and from M3 Northbound closed. Please note: Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public - 06h30 – 10h30

For more info: https://www.twooceansmarathon.org.za/event_race_day/road-closures-2/


This article first appeared on EWN : Two Oceans marathon road closures




