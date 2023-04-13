Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 4:46).

Paul Wilkinson (65) flew to Portugal for a family holiday.

Unfortunately, due to a family emergency, Wilkinson had to return back home to Belfast, Ireland.

After checking in and lining up at the boarding gate, Wilkinson became nervous, thinking he had missed his flight, as there wasn't a single soul in sight.

While boarding his flight, Wilkinson received the best news... "Oh, Mr Paul, you’re a VIP today. You’re flying on your own."

Wilkinson told Daily Mail that he was treated like royalty by the cabin crew, who called him 'King Paul' while he stretched out on the front row. He even had a chat with the captain before take-off and took a selfie.

Watch:

No delays, no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat... this can only be described as the perfect flight!

This will surely never ever happen again in the history of aviation; to have a whole flight to yourself. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.