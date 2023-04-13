Missing woman found alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep
Zain Johnson spoke to Barbara Friedman about this miraculous story and other trending topics.
A woman in Texas believed to be missing for two days was found alive in a car underwater.
A fisher saw the tip of the roof of the Jeep Wrangler submerged in the large lake.
Upon calling for help, a tow truck pulled the vehicle out of the water and it was at this moment that they saw someone inside the car.
The circumstances surrounding this unbelievable discovery that took place on Good Friday morning are still unknown.
All we know is that what started out as a salvage job, became a rescue mission.
@brandinews A woman is alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep in Lake O' the Pines on Friday. #marioncounty #marioncountytx #txnews #missing ♬ original sound - Brandi Smith
The hardtop Jeep Wrangler is actually regarded as waterproof. She seemed to be underwater overnight and lived to tell the tale. It is quite a remarkable and miraculous story.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/wrangler-jeep-trees-2432059/
More from Lifestyle
Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car
Purchasing a car can be very stressful, especially for first time buyers.Read More
THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa
Afrihost has been awarded the MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award.Read More
Chinese carmakers Chery and Haval are achieving record sales in South Africa
Once reviled, South Africans are now chomping at the bit to get into a Chery or Haval.Read More
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight
That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat.Read More
South Africa’s most in-demand jobs – this is how much they pay
From admin and sales to business management and IT, these are the most in-demand jobs in South Africa so far this year.Read More
SA woman sues photographer 4 years after bridal shoot - because she got divorced
A now-divorced lady called a lawyer to assist in getting her money back from the photographer four years after the bridal shoot.Read More
Get your kids into a school: WCED admission applications close Friday, 14 April
The online admission process will close on 14 April at 11.59 pm. Here's what you'll need to apply.Read More
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?
Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
Tips on how to secure your child's financial future
Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success.Read More