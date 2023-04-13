How the mining sector can max productivity with cloud technology





Mining is a traditionally low-tech and somewhat “old-school” industry that appears hesitant to adopt new methods. But, with the rise of technology and the need for more environmentally sustainable practices, the mining sector is steadily making appropriate changes – including the use of cloud technology.

To discuss the potential of multicloud services within the mining sector, John Maytham hosts Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security at Vodacom Business.

Listen to the full interview below.

We’re slow-moving cloud services towards the edge and deploying mobile edge services so that we can enable them to become more efficient and productive in their mining operations. Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business

Makwane also notes how implementing cloud technology can assist in safety compliance, apply more sustainable operations and positively impact mining communities

Theres a great opportunity to leverage the mining operations to empower those communities that surround the mines. Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business

To bring Multicloud services to your business, Vodacom has a suite of options to connect, orchestrate & collaborate. They will ensure that you’re using the right digital applications for your cloud services based on your business needs.

Find out how Vodacom can help you Max your Multicloud.