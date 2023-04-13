'The good doctor cooperated': Cele details how Bester, Magudumana returned to SA
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the woman who allegedly helped break her partner, Thabo Bester, out of prison, was cooperative with officials when the couple were nabbed in Tanzania almost a week ago.
Medical doctor Nandipha Magudumana is due in a Bloemfontein court on Thursday to face a host of charges linked to helping Bester escape last year.
Briefing the media at Parliament on Thursday morning, Cele said that positive fingerprint matches helped to expedite the couple's deportation.
Cele has moved to assure South Africans that the man who landed in a private jet in Johannesburg on Thursday morning and who had been reincarcerated at Kgosi Mampuru prison was in fact, the notorious murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.
"A technical team took his fingerprints. They were sent back into the country and those they matched. So, that satisfied officials of Tanzania, otherwise they had to be satisfied that he’s a South African and we have evidence on that."
Cele said that Bester’s partner, Magudumana, who was on the run with him, was also positively identified through her fingerprints.
"We know that the good doctor cooperated on the other side. We know that [the] customary husband of the good doctor, did not cooperate, even from the other side."
An extradition process would, however, have to be started to return a Mozambican national who was allegedly at the wheel of the car when the couple were arrested en route to the Kenyan border.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'The good doctor cooperated': Cele details how Bester, Magudumana returned to SA
