Licence renewal services by big retailers leave small businesses in the dark
Lester Kiewit interviews Carl Fernandes of CF Licensing.
More retail chains are offering their shoppers facilities to renew their vehicle licence as a means to avoid long queues at municipal facilities.
While these facilities have been positively welcomed, small licensing companies such as CF Licensing are the ones suffering, as they're losing out on customers, says Fernandes.
Fernandes started his business in 2020, after losing his job during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He adds that using facilities at various retail chains have their restrictions, such as being unable to renew an already expired licence and a lack of direct contact.
CF Licensing keeps their customers in the loop through direct contact, says Fernandes.
They offer:
- Registration of new vehicles
- Transfers of ownership
- Registrations from deceased estates
- Roadworthy certificates
- Custom licence number plates
To get in touch with CF Licensing:
Call: 082 043 2493
Email: carl.fernandesza@gmail.com
We have the experience, we have the knowledge...We offer the personal touch.Carl Fernandes – CF Licensing
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
