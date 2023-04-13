Licence renewal services by big retailers leave small businesses in the dark





Lester Kiewit interviews Carl Fernandes of CF Licensing.

More retail chains are offering their shoppers facilities to renew their vehicle licence as a means to avoid long queues at municipal facilities.

While these facilities have been positively welcomed, small licensing companies such as CF Licensing are the ones suffering, as they're losing out on customers, says Fernandes.

Fernandes started his business in 2020, after losing his job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Picture: Supplied

He adds that using facilities at various retail chains have their restrictions, such as being unable to renew an already expired licence and a lack of direct contact.

CF Licensing keeps their customers in the loop through direct contact, says Fernandes.

They offer:

Registration of new vehicles

Transfers of ownership

Registrations from deceased estates

Roadworthy certificates

Custom licence number plates

To get in touch with CF Licensing:

Call: 082 043 2493

Email: carl.fernandesza@gmail.com

We have the experience, we have the knowledge...We offer the personal touch. Carl Fernandes – CF Licensing

