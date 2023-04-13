Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
A state of emergency has been declared in Italy to combat the rising number of migrants dying at sea.
According to BBC News, the country has seen a significant increase in migrant arrivals despite efforts by the right-wing coalition government to restrict irregular immigration.
Lampedusa Island has been receiving boats full of migrants from North Africa since last Friday.
According to Gilchrist, Italian coast guards and officials have been sleeping on the job.
Four hundred and forty deaths have been recorded at the Mediterranean Sea in the first three months of this year and there was a complete lack of response from Italian forces and coast guards.Adam Gilchrist
This article first appeared on 702 : Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142396848_lesbos-greece-march-2-2020-refugees-and-migrants-aboard-reach-the-greek-island-of-lesbos-after.html?vti=o15ddi52hcnr3cufko-1-34
