THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Holy smokes! CT firefighters take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon (in full gear) Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan will take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon to raise money for the Volunteer Wildfire Service. 13 April 2023 3:00 PM
Licence renewal services by big retailers leave small businesses in the dark Carl Fernandes from CF Licensing says that business has suffered because of retail chains offering licence renewal services. 13 April 2023 2:07 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'State knew about Bester's escape' - Justice Cameron All the news you need to know. 13 April 2023 1:55 PM
View all Local
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato? Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to b... 12 April 2023 9:20 PM
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'? Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick articl... 12 April 2023 8:59 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Politics
The headache of cancelling contracts "It's really not okay, legally or morally, for companies to put extraordinary obstacles in your way to stall or prevent you from c... 13 April 2023 4:18 PM
THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa Afrihost has been awarded the MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award. 13 April 2023 12:37 PM
Chinese carmakers Chery and Haval are achieving record sales in South Africa Once reviled, South Africans are now chomping at the bit to get into a Chery or Haval. 13 April 2023 12:17 PM
View all Business
Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car Purchasing a car can be very stressful, especially for first time buyers. 13 April 2023 4:02 PM
Missing woman found alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep It’s believed the car was in the large lake overnight. 13 April 2023 11:20 AM
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat. 13 April 2023 11:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans marathon road closures The races have been split over two days this year, with the 56km ultra taking place on Saturday, 15 April and the half marathon on... 13 April 2023 9:36 AM
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qu... 12 April 2023 7:44 PM
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHour with SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite eightie... 13 April 2023 4:55 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa

13 April 2023 12:37 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Internet
Internet service providers
MyBroadband
Afrihost
best internet service provider

Afrihost has been awarded the MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award.

Zain Johnson spoke to Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large at MyBroadband.

© simpson33/123rf.com
© simpson33/123rf.com

Afrihost is the best internet service provider (ISP) in the country.

The company has won the highly-coveted MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award for its exceptional performance across a variety of broadband solutions.

The worthy recipient is chosen using quantitative and qualitative data gathered by Analytico and MyBroadband.

According to the MyBroadband website, Afrihost offers fast, low-latency solutions to its users, and it has regularly held the top spot in the MyBroadband customer satisfaction rankings.

"No ISP is perfect, no service is perfect. They rely on fibre network operators and there can be problems with the fibre networks themselves. But how does the ISP respond to that? What is customer service like? Do they keep you informed? Do they react quickly when something does go wrong?

Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large - MyBroadBand

As South Africans, we are very price sensitive. When we are hunting for an ISP, the first thing we look at is price, but then when the chips are down and things start breaking, then you start testing how good the customer service is, how well are you kept informed and how quickly is your line restored.

Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large - MyBroadBand

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




13 April 2023 12:37 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Internet
Internet service providers
MyBroadband
Afrihost
best internet service provider

More from Business

Client signing a contract. Image: pixabay.com

The headache of cancelling contracts

13 April 2023 4:18 PM

"It's really not okay, legally or morally, for companies to put extraordinary obstacles in your way to stall or prevent you from cancelling," says consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Licence renewal services by big retailers leave small businesses in the dark

13 April 2023 2:07 PM

Carl Fernandes from CF Licensing says that business has suffered because of retail chains offering licence renewal services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Haval H6. © keitma/123rf.com

Chinese carmakers Chery and Haval are achieving record sales in South Africa

13 April 2023 12:17 PM

Once reviled, South Africans are now chomping at the bit to get into a Chery or Haval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Andreas Lischka/Pixabay

Stage 6 power cuts to continue until further notice, says Eskom

13 April 2023 6:42 AM

The national power system has been under severe pressure lately, with Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warning South Africans to brace themselves for a difficult winter season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of Finland, Sweden and Russia on a map of Europe @ rokastenys/123rf.com

How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?

12 April 2023 9:20 PM

Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's 5th Investment Conference kicks off on 13 April 2023. Partial image of SA Investment Conference banner on Facebook

Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?

12 April 2023 8:59 PM

Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick article.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?

12 April 2023 7:51 PM

Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African Post Office. Picture: Supplied

Post Office in liquidation: My proposal to save it still stands says ex-CEO

12 April 2023 7:33 PM

18 months ago, ex-Sapo CEO Mark Barnes (Purple Group Chair) submitted a 'self-solving' plan for the South African Post Office, but government simply ignored it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc

12 April 2023 11:23 AM

Twitter Inc is no more after the gazillionaire merged the struggling company with his new firm, 'X Corp'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

teacherphoto

Tupperware is going out of business

12 April 2023 10:33 AM

The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Vehicle Finance. Picture 123rf

Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car

13 April 2023 4:02 PM

Purchasing a car can be very stressful, especially for first time buyers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Haval H6. © keitma/123rf.com

Chinese carmakers Chery and Haval are achieving record sales in South Africa

13 April 2023 12:17 PM

Once reviled, South Africans are now chomping at the bit to get into a Chery or Haval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeep Wrangler. Picture credit: pixabay.com

Missing woman found alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep

13 April 2023 11:20 AM

It’s believed the car was in the large lake overnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© khunaspix/123rf.com

Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight

13 April 2023 11:02 AM

That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Alex Green

South Africa’s most in-demand jobs – this is how much they pay

13 April 2023 10:28 AM

From admin and sales to business management and IT, these are the most in-demand jobs in South Africa so far this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wedding rings. Picture: freeimages.com.

SA woman sues photographer 4 years after bridal shoot - because she got divorced

13 April 2023 9:25 AM

A now-divorced lady called a lawyer to assist in getting her money back from the photographer four years after the bridal shoot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Get your kids into a school: WCED admission applications close Friday, 14 April

13 April 2023 8:42 AM

The online admission process will close on 14 April at 11.59 pm. Here's what you'll need to apply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?

12 April 2023 7:51 PM

Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Tips on how to secure your child's financial future

12 April 2023 3:14 PM

Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

teacherphoto

Tupperware is going out of business

12 April 2023 10:33 AM

The iconic 1960s and 1970s brand, Tupperware, might soon be a thing of the past if it doesn't find funding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'The good doctor cooperated': Cele details how Bester, Magudumana returned to SA

Local

THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa

Business Lifestyle

Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana back in SA after Tanzania capture

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane loses high court bid to remove Dyantyi from impeachment inquiry

13 April 2023 8:42 PM

PA resolves to vote alongside ActionSA to oust Joburg mayor Amad

13 April 2023 8:28 PM

Zim Immigration Federation lawyers on ZEP: SA heading to 'human catastrophe'

13 April 2023 8:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA