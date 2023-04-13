THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa
Zain Johnson spoke to Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large at MyBroadband.
Afrihost is the best internet service provider (ISP) in the country.
The company has won the highly-coveted MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award for its exceptional performance across a variety of broadband solutions.
The worthy recipient is chosen using quantitative and qualitative data gathered by Analytico and MyBroadband.
According to the MyBroadband website, Afrihost offers fast, low-latency solutions to its users, and it has regularly held the top spot in the MyBroadband customer satisfaction rankings.
"No ISP is perfect, no service is perfect. They rely on fibre network operators and there can be problems with the fibre networks themselves. But how does the ISP respond to that? What is customer service like? Do they keep you informed? Do they react quickly when something does go wrong?Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large - MyBroadBand
As South Africans, we are very price sensitive. When we are hunting for an ISP, the first thing we look at is price, but then when the chips are down and things start breaking, then you start testing how good the customer service is, how well are you kept informed and how quickly is your line restored.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large - MyBroadBand
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_107735258_mad-young-female-annoyed-with-scam-or-spam-messages-on-smartphone-frustrated-woman-receive-bad-news-.html?term=no%2Binternet&vti=n8boy6yf4f8dk6uks5-1-66
