Huge fuel increase on the cards for May

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Holy smokes! CT firefighters take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon (in full gear) Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan will take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon to raise money for the Volunteer Wildfire Service. 13 April 2023 3:00 PM
Licence renewal services by big retailers leave small businesses in the dark Carl Fernandes from CF Licensing says that business has suffered because of retail chains offering licence renewal services. 13 April 2023 2:07 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'State knew about Bester's escape' - Justice Cameron All the news you need to know. 13 April 2023 1:55 PM
View all Local
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato? Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to b... 12 April 2023 9:20 PM
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'? Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick articl... 12 April 2023 8:59 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Politics
The headache of cancelling contracts "It's really not okay, legally or morally, for companies to put extraordinary obstacles in your way to stall or prevent you from c... 13 April 2023 4:18 PM
THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa Afrihost has been awarded the MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award. 13 April 2023 12:37 PM
Chinese carmakers Chery and Haval are achieving record sales in South Africa Once reviled, South Africans are now chomping at the bit to get into a Chery or Haval. 13 April 2023 12:17 PM
View all Business
Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car Purchasing a car can be very stressful, especially for first time buyers. 13 April 2023 4:02 PM
Missing woman found alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep It’s believed the car was in the large lake overnight. 13 April 2023 11:20 AM
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat. 13 April 2023 11:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans marathon road closures The races have been split over two days this year, with the 56km ultra taking place on Saturday, 15 April and the half marathon on... 13 April 2023 9:36 AM
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qu... 12 April 2023 7:44 PM
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHour with SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite eightie... 13 April 2023 4:55 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Huge fuel increase on the cards for May

13 April 2023 12:19 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Fuel Price
fuel increase

Data shows that South Africans could be faced with yet another significant petrol price increase.

The latest data released by the Central Energy Fund points to the likelihood of a significant petrol increase in May.

The price of 95 unleaded petrol is set to increase by 70 cents and while the price of 93 unleaded petrol could increase by 77 cents. These figures are based on the current month-average data points.

The possibility of an even higher increase is on the cards with the latest daily numbers showing an under-recovery of between R1.13 and R1.21, which could see the fuel price increase by more than R1 per litre if current trends remain consistent.

95 unleaded petrol currently costs R22.97 inland and R22.32 in the coastal regions on the other hand 93 octane fuel costs R22.64.

Regarding the price of diesel, it is not easy to ascertain which way the price may go. It does however seem a slight decrease might be on the cards in the region of 30 for 50ppm cents according to current data.

The latest data points to a small under-recovery which could result in a smaller decrease by the end of the month.


This article first appeared on 947 : Huge fuel increase on the cards for May




13 April 2023 12:19 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Fuel Price
fuel increase

Trending

'The good doctor cooperated': Cele details how Bester, Magudumana returned to SA

Local

THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa

Business Lifestyle

Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana back in SA after Tanzania capture

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane loses high court bid to remove Dyantyi from impeachment inquiry

13 April 2023 8:42 PM

PA resolves to vote alongside ActionSA to oust Joburg mayor Amad

13 April 2023 8:28 PM

Zim Immigration Federation lawyers on ZEP: SA heading to 'human catastrophe'

13 April 2023 8:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA