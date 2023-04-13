



The latest data released by the Central Energy Fund points to the likelihood of a significant petrol increase in May.

The price of 95 unleaded petrol is set to increase by 70 cents and while the price of 93 unleaded petrol could increase by 77 cents. These figures are based on the current month-average data points.

The possibility of an even higher increase is on the cards with the latest daily numbers showing an under-recovery of between R1.13 and R1.21, which could see the fuel price increase by more than R1 per litre if current trends remain consistent.

95 unleaded petrol currently costs R22.97 inland and R22.32 in the coastal regions on the other hand 93 octane fuel costs R22.64.

Regarding the price of diesel, it is not easy to ascertain which way the price may go. It does however seem a slight decrease might be on the cards in the region of 30 for 50ppm cents according to current data.

The latest data points to a small under-recovery which could result in a smaller decrease by the end of the month.

This article first appeared on 947 : Huge fuel increase on the cards for May