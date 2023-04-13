‘Hasta la vista, pothole’ – Arnold Schwarzenegger TARminates a hole in the road
It seems like South Africans aren't the only ones having to deal with the issue of potholes.
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to take matters into his own hands after a “giant pothole” was becoming a massive headache for the neighbourhood.
“…after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.” said the former California governor on social media.
The Terminator star posted a video of his efforts where he can be heard saying: “This is crazy, for three weeks I have been waiting for this hole to be closed.”
The video has garnered millions of views so far.
Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT' Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023
Meanwhile, a number of news reports have suggested that Arnie may have been misinformed about the nature of the hole.
The so-called “giant pothole” is actually a service trench that was dug by a gas company for permitted work that is expected to be completed by the end of May.
Despite the confusion, Schwarzenegger has been praised for his "let’s not complain, let’s do something about it" attitude.
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘Hasta la vista, pothole’ – Arnold Schwarzenegger TARminates a hole in the road
