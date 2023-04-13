Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is there a decline in SA’s bird population? 'A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds', written by Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal looks at efforts to deal wit... 13 April 2023 5:04 PM
Holy smokes! CT firefighters take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon (in full gear) Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan will take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon to raise money for the Volunteer Wildfire Service. 13 April 2023 3:00 PM
Licence renewal services by big retailers leave small businesses in the dark Carl Fernandes from CF Licensing says that business has suffered because of retail chains offering licence renewal services. 13 April 2023 2:07 PM
View all Local
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato? Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to b... 12 April 2023 9:20 PM
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'? Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick articl... 12 April 2023 8:59 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Politics
The headache of cancelling contracts "It's really not okay, legally or morally, for companies to put extraordinary obstacles in your way to stall or prevent you from c... 13 April 2023 4:18 PM
THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa Afrihost has been awarded the MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award. 13 April 2023 12:37 PM
Chinese carmakers Chery and Haval are achieving record sales in South Africa Once reviled, South Africans are now chomping at the bit to get into a Chery or Haval. 13 April 2023 12:17 PM
View all Business
Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car Purchasing a car can be very stressful, especially for first time buyers. 13 April 2023 4:02 PM
Missing woman found alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep It’s believed the car was in the large lake overnight. 13 April 2023 11:20 AM
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat. 13 April 2023 11:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans marathon road closures The races have been split over two days this year, with the 56km ultra taking place on Saturday, 15 April and the half marathon on... 13 April 2023 9:36 AM
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qu... 12 April 2023 7:44 PM
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHour with SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite eightie... 13 April 2023 4:55 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Holy smokes! CT firefighters take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon (in full gear)

13 April 2023 3:00 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Two Oceans
Volunteer Wildfire Services
Two Oceans marathon
Two Oceans half marathon
Jermaine Carelse
City of Cape Town firefighters
CT firefighters

Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan will take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon to raise money for the Volunteer Wildfire Service.

The Two Oceans Ultra and half marathons are taking place this weekend in Cape Town.

On Sunday, 16 April, Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan, Cape Town firefighters will be taking on the Two Oceans Half Marathon to raise money for the Volunteer Wildfire Service.

Fully geared that is.

RELATED: 7 marathons, 7 continents, 7 days... Meet history-making Nontuthuko Mghabi

This will be the second time that the duo embarks on this journey.

They say that this time, their aim is to complete the race in two hours and 40 minutes or less.

To make a donation, click here.

I also want to encourage the public to please donate what they can to the Volunteer Wildfire Service, which is the non-profit that our runaway firefighters are drumming up support for.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

It is no easy feat, but I have full confidence in their abilities.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

To view the roads that will be affected by the races, click here.




13 April 2023 3:00 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Two Oceans
Volunteer Wildfire Services
Two Oceans marathon
Two Oceans half marathon
Jermaine Carelse
City of Cape Town firefighters
CT firefighters

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Is there a decline in SA’s bird population?

13 April 2023 5:04 PM

'A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds', written by Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal looks at efforts to deal with declining bird populations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Licence renewal services by big retailers leave small businesses in the dark

13 April 2023 2:07 PM

Carl Fernandes from CF Licensing says that business has suffered because of retail chains offering licence renewal services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester, and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Pictures: YouTube & Facebook

The Midday Report Express: 'State knew about Bester's escape' - Justice Cameron

13 April 2023 1:55 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ververidis/123rf.com

Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths

13 April 2023 1:23 PM

The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester. Pictures: Facebook & YouTube

Thabo Bester: A timeline of what you need to know, from escape to re-arrest

13 April 2023 12:31 PM

In a story that continues to evolve, here is an Eyewitness News summary of the main developments since last month's confirmation by correctional services that Bester had indeed escaped prison and was on the run.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor Nandipha Magudumana under police guard following her arrival at Lanseria Airport near Johannesburg on 13 April 2023. Picture: Supplied by Mzilikazi Afrika

'The good doctor cooperated': Cele details how Bester, Magudumana returned to SA

13 April 2023 11:01 AM

Briefing the media at Parliament on Thursday morning, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that positive fingerprint matches helped to expedite the couple's deportation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mangaung Correctional Centre where murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

'G4S is lying. Mangaung Correctional Centre is a chaotic, lawless hellhole'

13 April 2023 9:32 AM

Ruth Hopkins, an investigative journalist, disputes G4S's claims of not having a hand in Thabo Bester's escape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Thabo Bester. Picture: supplied

Fugitive Thabo Bester back behind bars after return to SA - Lamola

13 April 2023 8:57 AM

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that following his arrival in South Africa early on Thursday morning, that Bester had been reincarcerated at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ocean View mass shooting claims 6 lives (CCTV cameras off due to loadshedding)

13 April 2023 8:26 AM

On Wednesday, a mass shooting in Ocean View in Cape Town claimed the lives of six people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has been held hostage for more than six years after being kidnapped in Libya in 2017. Picture: Facebook

Wife of kidnapped Swellendam paramedic Gerco van Deventer opens up on ordeal

13 April 2023 8:03 AM

Shereen van Deventer has been without her husband and father of their two children for six years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'The good doctor cooperated': Cele details how Bester, Magudumana returned to SA

Local

THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa

Business Lifestyle

Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana back in SA after Tanzania capture

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane loses high court bid to remove Dyantyi from impeachment inquiry

13 April 2023 8:42 PM

PA resolves to vote alongside ActionSA to oust Joburg mayor Amad

13 April 2023 8:28 PM

Zim Immigration Federation lawyers on ZEP: SA heading to 'human catastrophe'

13 April 2023 8:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA