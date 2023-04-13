Holy smokes! CT firefighters take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon (in full gear)





The Two Oceans Ultra and half marathons are taking place this weekend in Cape Town.

On Sunday, 16 April, Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan, Cape Town firefighters will be taking on the Two Oceans Half Marathon to raise money for the Volunteer Wildfire Service.

Fully geared that is.

Firefighters ‘wear all’ for charity.



Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan will take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon this weekend, in their fire gear, to drum up support (and donations) for the Volunteer Wildfire Service.



This will be the second time that the duo embarks on this journey.

They say that this time, their aim is to complete the race in two hours and 40 minutes or less.

To make a donation, click here.

I also want to encourage the public to please donate what they can to the Volunteer Wildfire Service, which is the non-profit that our runaway firefighters are drumming up support for. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

It is no easy feat, but I have full confidence in their abilities. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

To view the roads that will be affected by the races, click here.