Amazon bets BIG on SA with plans to invest billions more in cloud infrastructure
Bruce Whitfield interviews Amrote Abdella, AWS General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) has released an Economic Impact Study on South Africa
- The document details plans to invest billions more in its cloud infrastructure
- AWS says its total investment overall by 2029 aims to contribute R80 billion to South Africa's GDP
Amazon’s cloud service AWS (Amazon Web Services) has announced plans to invest billions more in its infrastructure in South Africa, creating more jobs in the process.
The AWS Economic Impact Study released on Thursday details its history in the country and its future plans.
It reports that the total investment overall by 2029 aims to contribute R80 billion to South Africa's GDP and support more than 5 700 full-time jobs.
To date, AWS has invested R15.6 billion says Amrote Abdella, General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.
The information we're sharing around our investment is really focusing on generating revenue across industries... It includes construction, it includes engineering... but also the overall supply chain as well and the impact that it has.Amrote Abdella, General Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Amazon Web Services
In 2020 alone we invested in about 2 000 full-time jobs... Our team is dispersed, but housed primarily in Cape Town and Johannesburg.Amrote Abdella, General Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Amazon Web Services
While some other international companies might be wary of investing here because of the myriad of challenges we face, AWS sees huge growth potential.
Abdella says South Africa remains their premier destination on the continent in terms of cloud adoption and also the transformation that is happening.
AWS is also satisfied with the skill set available in the country, she adds.
