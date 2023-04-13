'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank.
- The fifth South Africa Investment Conference took place against the backdrop of re-introduced Stage 6 loadshedding on Thursday
- President Cyril Ramaphosa really had no choice but to name the challenges facing the country to investors at the summit
"The President had very little choice today but to admit that investors have got reason to be skeptical of South Africa's business potential."
That's Peter Bruce in his Business Day column summing up the conundrum faced by Cyril Ramaphosa at the fifth South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC).
The investment summit took place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday amid the re-introduction of Stage 6 loadshedding.
It is positive that Cyril Ramaphosa at least mentioned the country's crises by name at SAICA, says Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright.
Investors are also acutely concerned about "a potential coalition between the governing party and a leftist group" after next year’s elections, Wainwright told Bloomberg on the eve of the Conference.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Wainwright about the state of the nation on The Money Show.
We do have a heightened level of concern right now I think for a number of issues that the President himself actually raised around what the priorities are for this government to deal with.Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank
They're not new to us - the energy crisis, the logistics crisis and the crime and corruption. It was positive that he mentioned them by name, and we do need to deal with these issues if we want to get back on a growth path again.Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank
It seems the Investec Bank CEO is not outright dismissing the possibility of a growth path for South Africa.
But what needs to happen for that path to open up to us?
Wainwright says Investec's forecast and the Bloomberg consensus forecast are for growth to be at about 0.2%, perhaps getting up to 1 or 1.5% in about two or three years' time.
That is nowhere near enough for the country to deal with existing social challenges, particularly around employment he points out.
If we want to create employment we have to start looking at GDP growth areas of around 4 to 5%.Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank
We can't see that happening in the short- to medium-term given the challenges that we have.Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank
If the government does actively deal with these challenges that the President pointed out, we can get onto that growth path before then. We have been there before, post-1994, we can do it, but we have to deal with each of these crisis as a crisis, and deal with them with speed.Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank
For more from the Investec Bank CEO, listen to the audio at the top of the article
[Watch Live] The 5th South Africa Investment Conference Closing Session - The Journey Ahead #SAIC2023 #InvestSA
https://t.co/Te9r8ndZxe
Source : https://twitter.com/GovernmentZA/status/1646549182205788168
