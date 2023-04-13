Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight
Bruce Whitfield interviews Amanda Cromhout, founder of The Blind Loyalty Trust and CEO of loyalty needs consultancy Truth.
When a severe ocular infection left Amanda Cromhout temporarily blind in one eye just over a year ago, she was inspired to start an organisation called The Blind Loyalty Trust.
As Cromhout endured months of pain and underwent two emergency corneal transplants, she realised this was something she'd never want others who can't afford healthcare, to have to go through without financial support.
The purpose of Blind Loyalty is "to offer hope and clarity through essential ophthalmology procedures to under-privileged patients" who require this specialised surgery.
This Saturday, the founder of of loyalty needs consultancy Truth will be running the 56km Two Oceans Ultra Marathon to raise funds.
I am running with my 1 wonderful eye and I get to see the beautiful scenery of the world's most beautiful marathon through 1 eye!. Please donate generously to help others get hope and restore sight.Amanda Cromhout, Founder - The Blind Loyalty Trust
Cromhout describes her traumatic experience on The Money Show.
I woke up on the 9th of March (2022)... with this extreme pain drilling through my brain and I ended up with this dreadful thing in my eye called fusarium keratitis... It's a very nasty, rare, resistant fungus that found its way into my cornea.Amanda Cromhout, Founder - The Blind Loyalty Trust
Three months later the pain stopped, but that was after two emergency corneal transplants and a lot of anxiety and a lot of pain.Amanda Cromhout, Founder - The Blind Loyalty Trust
Cromhout says she founded the Blind Loyal Trust to try and help people who don't have a medical aid to cover the emergency drugs and treatment they would need in the same position she is in.
It was set up with the surgeon who has been helping her thus far, Dr Michael Attenborough.
Often when I was lying there in my three months off work, in intense pain, I was thinking 'how does someone who can't afford a surgeon like this or this hospitalisation, survive this?'.Amanda Cromhout, Founder - The Blind Loyalty Trust
The brutal truth is that they may be treated at a hospital where their eye would be removed, she says.
For Cromhout there is still "future hope" and she has more surgery planned for later this year.
A serious runner herself, she reports that running with one eye has taken a lot of adjustment.
People are donating on the Trust's page ahead of her Two Oceans race and the Comrades, she says.
The sustainability of it is that we are working with companies I work with in my daily life, so there's already been great support from Vitality and Clicks...Amanda Cromhout, Founder - The Blind Loyalty Trust
Click here if you would like to make a donation
Scroll up to listen to the conversation with Cromhout
Source : https://www.linkedin.com/in/amanda-cromhout-34167b2/recent-activity/
