Latest Local
Holy smokes! CT firefighters take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon (in full gear) Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan will take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon to raise money for the Volunteer Wildfire Service. 13 April 2023 3:00 PM
Licence renewal services by big retailers leave small businesses in the dark Carl Fernandes from CF Licensing says that business has suffered because of retail chains offering licence renewal services. 13 April 2023 2:07 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'State knew about Bester's escape' - Justice Cameron All the news you need to know. 13 April 2023 1:55 PM
View all Local
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato? Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to b... 12 April 2023 9:20 PM
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'? Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick articl... 12 April 2023 8:59 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Politics
The headache of cancelling contracts "It's really not okay, legally or morally, for companies to put extraordinary obstacles in your way to stall or prevent you from c... 13 April 2023 4:18 PM
THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa Afrihost has been awarded the MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award. 13 April 2023 12:37 PM
Chinese carmakers Chery and Haval are achieving record sales in South Africa Once reviled, South Africans are now chomping at the bit to get into a Chery or Haval. 13 April 2023 12:17 PM
View all Business
Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car Purchasing a car can be very stressful, especially for first time buyers. 13 April 2023 4:02 PM
Missing woman found alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep It’s believed the car was in the large lake overnight. 13 April 2023 11:20 AM
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat. 13 April 2023 11:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans marathon road closures The races have been split over two days this year, with the 56km ultra taking place on Saturday, 15 April and the half marathon on... 13 April 2023 9:36 AM
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qu... 12 April 2023 7:44 PM
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHour with SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite eightie... 13 April 2023 4:55 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car

13 April 2023 4:02 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Wesbank
vehicle finance
balloon payment

Purchasing a car can be very stressful, especially for first time buyers.

Africa Melane is joined by Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank’s head of marketing and communication to breakdown balloon payment vs deposit when purchasing a car.

  • Balloon payments have become popular for its lower installments.

  • There are however drawbacks when choosing the balloon payment option to finance a vehicle.

  • Wesbank vehicle finance expert believes the details of this option should be carefully studied before agreeing to this option.

There's a lot to consider when buying a car, and how you plan to finance the vehicle.

Do you put down an initial deposit or go for the option of a balloon payment?

The latter has become a popular option for its lower monthly installments, but there are however drawbacks to that.

Vehicle Finance. Picture: 123rf
Vehicle Finance. Picture: 123rf

A balloon payment is a type of loan structured so that the last payment is far larger than prior payments, giving borrowers lower initial monthly payments. Sounds appealing doesn't it? Here's the drawback.

Having a balloon on a car loan will not save you money, because you will have to pay a higher amount of interest across the life of the loan, despite it providing you with the great flexibility of lower monthly repayments.

Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank’s head of marketing and communication warns consumers to fully understand this financing option before signing on the dotted line.

...it's quite important for one to do their research in terms of options that are available out there. Specifically with balloon payments, there is this lump sum that is due at the end. The big question is, will you have the 30, 40, 50 thousand rand at the end, if you don't have the deposit to reduce the installments upfront?

Lebogang Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

You are responsible at the end to pay that lump sum...most people when it reaches that point don't necessarily have that lump sum.

Lebogang Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

When you get to that point when you don't have that lump sum, there is an option to refinance

Lebogang Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank

Listen to the audio for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
