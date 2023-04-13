Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car
Africa Melane is joined by Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank’s head of marketing and communication to breakdown balloon payment vs deposit when purchasing a car.
-
Balloon payments have become popular for its lower installments.
-
There are however drawbacks when choosing the balloon payment option to finance a vehicle.
-
Wesbank vehicle finance expert believes the details of this option should be carefully studied before agreeing to this option.
There's a lot to consider when buying a car, and how you plan to finance the vehicle.
Do you put down an initial deposit or go for the option of a balloon payment?
The latter has become a popular option for its lower monthly installments, but there are however drawbacks to that.
A balloon payment is a type of loan structured so that the last payment is far larger than prior payments, giving borrowers lower initial monthly payments. Sounds appealing doesn't it? Here's the drawback.
Having a balloon on a car loan will not save you money, because you will have to pay a higher amount of interest across the life of the loan, despite it providing you with the great flexibility of lower monthly repayments.
Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank’s head of marketing and communication warns consumers to fully understand this financing option before signing on the dotted line.
...it's quite important for one to do their research in terms of options that are available out there. Specifically with balloon payments, there is this lump sum that is due at the end. The big question is, will you have the 30, 40, 50 thousand rand at the end, if you don't have the deposit to reduce the installments upfront?Lebogang Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank
You are responsible at the end to pay that lump sum...most people when it reaches that point don't necessarily have that lump sum.Lebogang Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank
When you get to that point when you don't have that lump sum, there is an option to refinanceLebogang Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication - WesBank
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa
Afrihost has been awarded the MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award.Read More
Chinese carmakers Chery and Haval are achieving record sales in South Africa
Once reviled, South Africans are now chomping at the bit to get into a Chery or Haval.Read More
Missing woman found alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep
It’s believed the car was in the large lake overnight.Read More
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight
That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat.Read More
South Africa’s most in-demand jobs – this is how much they pay
From admin and sales to business management and IT, these are the most in-demand jobs in South Africa so far this year.Read More
SA woman sues photographer 4 years after bridal shoot - because she got divorced
A now-divorced lady called a lawyer to assist in getting her money back from the photographer four years after the bridal shoot.Read More
Get your kids into a school: WCED admission applications close Friday, 14 April
The online admission process will close on 14 April at 11.59 pm. Here's what you'll need to apply.Read More
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end?
Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
Tips on how to secure your child's financial future
Teaching your child about the world of money can set them up for future success.Read More