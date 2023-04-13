



Relebogile Mabotja spoke to consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler.

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

Why do companies make it so easy to sign up for a contract and yet so difficult when you want to opt-out?

Knowler says her inbox has been flooded with people who are struggling to get companies to cancel their contracts.

Then there are those consumers who have accounts opened in their names fraudulently without them knowing and this, in some cases, wrecks their credit scores.

Knowler shared two cases with us, one of them being from a woman called Sinalo.

Last May, Sinalo was contacted by someone in Telkom's legal department telling her that she owed the company R31 000 pertaining to a cellphone account opened in her name a whole year earlier. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Sinalo went to inquire about this account at a Telkom store, as she had not opened a cellphone account with them.

She then found out that someone opened an account in her name fraudulently.

Sinalo lodged a fraud case with Telkom immediately and a week later found out that an acquaintance of hers had stolen and used a copy of her ID to open this account.

The acquaintance forged Sinalo's signature on a proxy letter that stated that she gave permission for this contract.

The same acquaintance took another phone five months later under Sinalo's name and she was still not aware. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

It has been almost a year since Sinalo lodged a case at Telkom. She says the company has been giving her the run around.

It's really not okay, legally or morally, for them to put up extraordinary obstacles in your way to stall or prevent you from cancelling. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Want to know the outcome of Sinalo's case? Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : The headache of cancelling contracts