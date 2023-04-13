Spend #AnHour with SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk
This Sunday, South African actress, professional dancer and dance couch, Antoinette Modise is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite music from the eighties and nineties and share fond memories of that time and what the music from that era means to them.
Modise is known for playing the role of Bonnie Jacobs on kykNET’s soap opera, Binnelanders, and she's a professional dancer, competing and performing in various events and competitions.
She steps offset and away from the dance floor and into the CapeTalk studio on Sunday, to share her fondest musical memories and play awesome tracks from artists such as Jamali, Celine Dion and Jason Donovan.
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am, exclusive to CapeTalk.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
