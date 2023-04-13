Spend #AnHour with SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is there a decline in SA’s bird population? 'A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds', written by Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal looks at efforts to deal wit... 13 April 2023 5:04 PM
Holy smokes! CT firefighters take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon (in full gear) Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan will take on the Two Oceans Half Marathon to raise money for the Volunteer Wildfire Service. 13 April 2023 3:00 PM
Licence renewal services by big retailers leave small businesses in the dark Carl Fernandes from CF Licensing says that business has suffered because of retail chains offering licence renewal services. 13 April 2023 2:07 PM
View all Local
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato? Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to b... 12 April 2023 9:20 PM
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'? Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick articl... 12 April 2023 8:59 PM
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request' 'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets. 12 April 2023 3:17 PM
View all Politics
The headache of cancelling contracts "It's really not okay, legally or morally, for companies to put extraordinary obstacles in your way to stall or prevent you from c... 13 April 2023 4:18 PM
THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa Afrihost has been awarded the MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award. 13 April 2023 12:37 PM
Chinese carmakers Chery and Haval are achieving record sales in South Africa Once reviled, South Africans are now chomping at the bit to get into a Chery or Haval. 13 April 2023 12:17 PM
View all Business
Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car Purchasing a car can be very stressful, especially for first time buyers. 13 April 2023 4:02 PM
Missing woman found alive after being pulled from a submerged Jeep It’s believed the car was in the large lake overnight. 13 April 2023 11:20 AM
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat. 13 April 2023 11:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans marathon road closures The races have been split over two days this year, with the 56km ultra taking place on Saturday, 15 April and the half marathon on... 13 April 2023 9:36 AM
'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qu... 12 April 2023 7:44 PM
Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight. 12 April 2023 12:50 PM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHour with SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite eightie... 13 April 2023 4:55 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap. 8 April 2023 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine. 12 April 2023 2:11 PM
IMF cuts SA growth outlook to almost zero as it 'wakes up to Eskom crisis' Bruce Whitfield and RMB's Isaah Mhlanga discuss the International Monetary Fund's just-released flagship reports on the global eco... 11 April 2023 7:17 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Spend #AnHour with SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk

13 April 2023 4:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite eighties and nineties music and share their musical memories.
anhourwith-antoinette-modise-feature-320png

This Sunday, South African actress, professional dancer and dance couch, Antoinette Modise is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite music from the eighties and nineties and share fond memories of that time and what the music from that era means to them.

Modise is known for playing the role of Bonnie Jacobs on kykNET’s soap opera, Binnelanders, and she's a professional dancer, competing and performing in various events and competitions.

She steps offset and away from the dance floor and into the CapeTalk studio on Sunday, to share her fondest musical memories and play awesome tracks from artists such as Jamali, Celine Dion and Jason Donovan.

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am, exclusive to CapeTalk.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




13 April 2023 4:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

More from Entertainment

© belchonock/123rf.com

[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!

11 April 2023 8:48 AM

11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's songwriter and performer, David Kramer. Picture: CapeTalk.

David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award

8 April 2023 9:10 AM

David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday

6 April 2023 4:11 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

10 'move with the times' jobs to consider

6 April 2023 3:14 PM

From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Dylan Ashe from San Jose, USA

John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned

4 April 2023 2:03 PM

[LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: pixabay.com

April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar

3 April 2023 4:24 PM

From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be spoilt for choice this April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Courtesy Photos

Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more

31 March 2023 2:36 PM

The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Facebook

Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April

31 March 2023 2:28 PM

Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday

31 March 2023 9:19 AM

Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Nathi Mgedezi Instagram

A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream

30 March 2023 11:59 AM

On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'The good doctor cooperated': Cele details how Bester, Magudumana returned to SA

Local

THIS is the best internet service provider in South Africa

Business Lifestyle

Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana back in SA after Tanzania capture

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane loses high court bid to remove Dyantyi from impeachment inquiry

13 April 2023 8:42 PM

PA resolves to vote alongside ActionSA to oust Joburg mayor Amad

13 April 2023 8:28 PM

Zim Immigration Federation lawyers on ZEP: SA heading to 'human catastrophe'

13 April 2023 8:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA