Is there a decline in SA’s bird population?
John Maytham spoke to the Head of Science and Innovation at Birdlife South Africa, Alan Lee.
A new book, 'A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds', written by Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal looks at efforts to deal with declining bird populations.
"A captivating drama from the frontlines of the race to save birds set against the devastating loss of one-third of the avian population." - the book's synopsis reads.
A 2019 study revealed that North America has lost a staggering three billion birds since 1970. The drop was in both common and rare species.
They are now racing against time to stop the decline.
According to the authors of the book, there needs to be more synchronisation between governments, NPOs and foundations if the sincere impact of bird conservation is to be seen.
We're reviewing the status of our birds which appeared in the last Eskom Red Data Book of Birds in South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini which was published in 2015. That is due for revision because we do live in an ever-changing world.Alan Lee, Head of Science and Innovation at Birdlife South Africa
We do a lot of our bird monitoring thanks to citizen scientists and bird watches who use the BirdLasser App and contribute data to threatened species. We are able to use that data to monitor distributions and look at trends over time.Alan Lee, Head of Science and Innovation at Birdlife South Africa
