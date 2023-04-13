Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa

13 April 2023 7:52 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Mathews Phosa
special olympics

From 17 to 25 June 2023, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin, the first time that Germany will host the Games.

Chairperson of Special Olympics South Africa, Dr Mathews Phosa says every athlete who has qualified for the Special Olympics will be on the flight to Berlin in June.

The Special Olympics is the world’s largest inclusive sporting event with 7 000 athletes competitors, and is the world's largest sports organisation for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities, providing year-round training and activities to 5 million participants and Unified Sports partners in 172 countries.

South Africa will have 64 athletes making the trip this year.

Speaking on #MSW, Phosa has urged the public and private sector to contribute towards financially supporting athletes for the trip.

I have donated R80 000 for two athletes to go to Berlin and I urge people to match that and even better that. We have done this before but this time we have 64 athletes going and 94 people overall. I will make sure that every athlete gets on the plane and goes to the games, but it needs corporate and other sectors to get involved.

Dr Mathews Phosa, Chairperson - Special Olympics South Africa

These people have been marginalised and dehumanised and we want to change that narrative. Giving people this opportunity can be life changing.

Dr Mathews Phosa, Chairperson - Special Olympics South Africa
phosa-1-jpg

Special Olympics CEO, Ancilla Smith added that athletes need to get the support and recognition that they deserve.

The beauty is that everyone competes in their ability level, and it always astounds me how well we do with such little support. There is a South African spirit within the camp and there is certainly a feeling of togetherness that the group takes to all these games.

Ancilla Smith, CEO - Special Olympics South Africa

South Africa claimed 35 gold, 15 Silver and 12 Bronze medals at the last games in the UAE.

phosa-cover-jpg

It was the highest number of gold medals in the country ever. Leadership is the issue at the moment, Madiba was a motivator and always recognized people for their achievements big or small. I am meeting with Zizi Kodwa next week to discuss these matters and motivating him to be involved as well.

Dr Mathews Phosa, Chairperson - Special Olympics South Africa

Watch below for the full interview with Dr Mathews Phosa:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa




